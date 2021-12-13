After entering the Associated Press poll at No. 25 a week ago, the LSU men's basketball team made a significant move in the new rankings Monday monring.
LSU, which is 9-0 for the first time since the 1999-2000 season, rose to No. 19 in the AP poll after a 69-53 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday night in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta.
The Tigers also climbed in the Ferris Mowers coaches' poll to No. 20, moving up four spots after winning its only outing of the week.
In the AP poll released Monday, LSU rose six spots to 19th with 376 points from the AP's nationwide panel of 61 writers and broadcasters.
That put the Tigers just behind No. 18 Tennessee (390 points) and ahead of No. 20 UConn (360).
In the coaches' poll, LSU totaled 184 points from the 32 ballots cast, which put the Tigers between No. 19 Arkansas (203) and No. 21 Kentucky (182).
LSU, which hosts Northwestern State on Tuesday night and travels to Bossier City to go against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, is one of seven undefeated teams in Division I.
No. 1 Baylor, No. 8 Arizona and LSU are all 9-0, while No. 10 Southern Cal, No. 11 Iowa State, No. 23 Colorado State and unranked San Francisco are each 10-0.
LSU wasn't the only upward mover from the Southeastern Conference this week in the AP poll.
Alabama came in at No. 6, up from No. 9 last week, while Auburn moved up five notches to 13th.
Joining those teams, along with Tennessee and LSU, are No. 21 Kentucky and No. 24 Arkansas.
Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas all fell after losing one game each this past week.
AP Top 25
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Rank Team Record Points
1. Baylor 9-0 (61) 1,525
2. Duke 7-1 1,429
3. Purdue 9-1 1,319
4. UCLA 9-1 1,312
5. Gonzaga 8-2 1,291
6. Alabama 8-1 1,202
7. Kansas 8-1 1,181
8. Arizona 9-0 1,172
9. Villanova 7-3 924
10. Southern Cal 10-0 810
11. Iowa State 10-0 798
12. Michigan State 9-2 707
13. Auburn 8-1 693
14. Houston 8-2 683
15. Ohio State 8-2 656
16. Seton Hall 9-1 635
17. Texas 6-2 583
18. Tennessee 7-2 390
19. LSU 9-0 376
20. Connecticut 9-2 360
21. Kentucky 7-2 345
22. Xavier 9-1 301
23. Colorado State 10-0 251
24. Arkansas 9-1 241
25. Texas Tech 7-1 164
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1.
Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Rank Team Record Points
1. Baylor 9-0 (30) 797
2. Duke 7-1 (1) 747
3. UCLA 9-1 679
4. Purdue 9-1 663
tie, Gonzaga 8-2 663
6. Arizona 9-0 658
7. Kansas 8-1 613
8. Alabama 8-1 (1) 612
9. Southern Cal 10-0 443
10. Villanova 7-3 415
11. Iowa State 10-0 398
12. Michigan State 9-2 376
13. Houston 8-2 369
14. Auburn 8-1 345
15. Ohio State 8-2 338
16. Seton Hall 9-1 337
17. Texas 6-2 255
18. Tennessee 7-2 250
19. Arkansas 9-1 203
20. LSU 9-0 184
21. Kentucky 7-2 182
22. Connecticut 9-2 181
23. Colorado State 10-0 153
24. Texas Tech 7-1 123
25. Xavier 9-1 117
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 110, Providence 41, San Francisco 36, North Carolina 31, Florida 17, Oklahoma 13, St. Bonaventure 11, Loyola Chicago 10, BYU 9, Minnesota 7, Illinois 6, West Virginia 5, Saint Mary's 2, Weber St. 1.