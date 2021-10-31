Every expectation is that athletic director Scott Woodward is aiming very high in his hire for LSU’s next football coach. That he is not limited by his imagination — nor his checkbook.

That’s the reason that names like Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Penn State’s James Franklin (despite his recent losses) and now Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley have been popping up. It’s the same reason we’ve decided to pull Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s name from our capsule of 10 prospective candidates for now.

O’Brien no doubt will be a head coach again. But Woodward would likely have to burn through a long list of names before landing on his.

Woodward’s list probably isn’t even this long at this point. But we continue to include coaches, all sitting head coaches, who are strong possibilities and whose names are garnering considerable attention.

As before, candidates have been listed in alphabetical order:

DAVE ARANDA

CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Baylor head coach, second.

AGE; HOMETOWN: 45 (Born Sept. 29, 1976); Redlands, California.

SALARY: N/A*.

RECORD: 9-8 overall, 7-1 this season, team ranked No. 14.

PREVIOUSLY: LSU, DC (2016-19); Wisconsin, DC (2013-15); Utah State, DC (2012); Hawaii (DC, 2010-11; D-line coach, 2008-09).

WHAT ARE THE ODDS? Aranda tacked another impressive win onto his resume with Saturday’s 31-24 victory over Texas. If LSU craves stability, he’s the appealing choice.

MATT CAMPBELL

CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Iowa State head coach, sixth.

AGE; HOMETOWN: 41 (Born Nov. 29, 1979); Massillon, Ohio.

SALARY: $4 million.

RECORD: 75-46 overall, 40-31 at Iowa State, 5-3 this season, team unranked.

PREVIOUSLY: Toledo (head coach, 2012-15; interim coach, bowl game, 2011; OC, 2010-11; run game coordinator, 2009); Bowling Green, assistant coach (2007-08); Mount Union, OC (2005-06).

WHAT ARE THE ODDS? His candidacy, already not a super strong one by LSU standards, took a hit with Saturday’s 38-31 loss to West Virginia. LSU likely aiming higher.

LUKE FICKELL

CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Cincinnati head coach, fifth.

AGE; HOMETOWN: 48 (Born Aug. 18, 1973); Columbus, Ohio.

SALARY: $3.4 million.

RECORD: 49-21 OVERALL, 43-14 at Cincinnati, 8-0 this season, team ranked No. 2.

PREVIOUSLY: Ohio State (DC, 2012-16; interim head coach, 2011; Co-DC, LB coach, 2005-11; LB, 2004; Special teams, 2002-03); Akron, D-line (2000-01).

WHAT ARE THE ODDS? A 31-12 win at Tulane doesn’t help the Bearcats with the CFP committee. If not in the CFP, Fickell would be available in early December, but it still doesn’t feel quite right.

JIMBO FISHER

CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Texas A&M head coach, fourth.

AGE; HOMETOWN: 56 (Born Oct. 9, 1965); Clarksburg, West Virginia.

SALARY: $9 million.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 115-35 overall, 32-12 at Texas A&M, 6-2 this season, team ranked No. 13.

PREVIOUSLY: Florida State (head coach, 2010-17; OC, 2007-09); LSU, OC (2000-06); Cincinnati, OC (1999); Auburn, QB coach (1993-98); Samford, OC (1991-92).

WHAT ARE THE ODDS? Fisher’s Aggies were idle Saturday going into a big game with Auburn. Some say he’s a no go for LSU, but his name won’t go away until/unless Woodward hires someone else.

JAMES FRANKLIN

CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Penn State head coach, eighth.

AGE; HOMETOWN: 49 (Born Feb. 2, 1972); Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

SALARY: $5.5 million.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 89-46 overall, 65-31 at Penn State, 5-3 this season, team ranked No. 22.

PREVIOUSLY: Vanderbilt, head coach (2011-13); Maryland, OC (2008-10); Kansas State, OC (2006-07); Green Bay Packers, WR coach (2005); Maryland, WR (2000-04); Idaho State, WR (1999).

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

WHAT ARE THE ODDS? Rough week for Franklin, who lost his third straight (33-24 at Ohio State) after referring to Ohio State as Illinois (which beat Penn State the week before) multiple times in his weekly news conference. Distracted much, James?

LANE KIFFIN

CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Ole Miss head coach, second.

AGE; HOMETOWN: 46 (Born May 9. 1975); Lincoln, Nebraska.

SALARY: $4.5 million (is due $500,000 retention bonus Dec. 31).

RECORD: 72-41 overall, 11-7 at Ole Miss, 6-2 this season, team ranked No. 15.

PREVIOUSLY: Florida Atlantic, HC (2017-19); Alabama, OC (2014-16); Southern California, HC (2010-13); Tennessee, HC (2009); Oakland Raiders, HC (2007-08); Southern Cal (OC, 2005-06; WR coach, 2002-04; TE, 2001); Jacksonville Jaguars, offensive assistant (2000).

WHAT ARE THE ODDS? Kiffin’s beat up Rebels lost 31-20 Saturday at Auburn after beating LSU. He likely realizes the ceiling at Ole Miss, but would Woodward put up with his potential drama?

+3 Between games, two of LSU’s best players navigate fatherhood: ‘They're very motivated’ When Damone Clark needs to distract his 1-year-old daughter, he plays “Bee Movie” on a tablet. Dakotah Clark loves the film, and she would gra…

BILLY NAPIER

CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Louisiana head coach, fourth.

AGE; HOMETOWN: 42 (Born July 21, 1979); Chatsworth, Georgia.

SALARY: $2 million.

RECORD: 35-12 overall, 7-1 this season, team ranked No. 24.

PREVIOUSLY: Arizona State, OC (2017); Alabama, WR coach (2013-17); Colorado State, QB coach (2012); Alabama, analyst (2011); Clemson (OC, 2009-10; TE coach, 2006-08).

WHAT ARE THE ODDS? His Ragin’ Cajuns are back in the top 25 after routing Texas State 45-0, but still doesn’t look like the splash Woodward is hoping to make.

LINCOLN RILEY (NEW)

CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Oklahoma head coach, fifth.

AGE; HOMETOWN: 38 (Born Sept. 5, 1983); Muleshoe, Texas.

SALARY: $7.9 million.

RECORD: 54-8 overall, 9-0 this season, team ranked No. 4.

PREVIOUSLY: Oklahoma, OC (2015-16); East Carolina, OC (2010-14); Texas Tech (WR, 2007-09; offensive assistant, 2006).

WHAT ARE THE ODDS? Riley has the record (third-best winning percentage among active coaches) and offensive chops you want, but why would he make a lateral move to LSU? Also, it's easy to knock his record in the inferior Big 12.

DABO SWINNEY

CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Clemson head coach, 14th.

AGE; HOMETOWN: 51 (Born Nov. 20, 1969); Birmingham, Alabama.

SALARY: $8.4 million.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 145-35 overall, 5-3 this season, team is unranked.

PREVIOUSLY: Clemson (interim coach, 2008; WR coach, 2003-08); Alabama (WR, 1998-2000; TE, 1997; WR/TE, 1996).

WHAT ARE THE ODDS? Swinney’s Tigers survived Saturday with a 30-20 win over Florida State, but this is still his worst season at Clemson since 2010. If the money is huge enough, does he want LSU?

MEL TUCKER

CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Michigan State head coach, second.

AGE; HOMETOWN: 49 (Born Jan. 4, 1972); Cleveland.

SALARY: $5.5 million.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 15-12 overall, 10-5 at Michigan State, 8-0 this season, team is ranked No. 5.

PREVIOUSLY: Colorado, HC (2019); Georgia, DC (2016-18); Alabama, DB coach (2015); Chicago Bears, DC (2013-14); Jacksonville Jaguars, DC (2009-12); Cleveland Browns (DC, 2008; DB coach, 2005-07); Ohio State (Co-DC, 2004; DB, 2001-03); LSU, DB (2000); Miami (Ohio), DB (1999).

WHAT ARE THE ODDS? It's getting serious for Tucker, now 2-0 against Michigan with Saturday’s 37-33 win. His stock is zooming everywhere — does he stay or does he go?

OFF THE LIST

BILL O’BRIEN: Being a coordinator for Nick Saban at Alabama is a sure path back to being a head coach, but every indication is Woodward is going to find a current head coach before he goes the coordinator route.