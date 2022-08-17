LSU held its 12th preseason practice Wednesday morning outside the football operations building. The entirely open session, which finished with a full-team period, revealed a lot about where the team stands two weeks into preseason camp.

Find a summary here of how the quarterbacks played. The rest of our observations are below.

Snaps a struggle

Sophomore center Garrett Dellinger struggled throughout the day with low snaps, drawing the ire of head coach Brian Kelly. At one point near the end of practice, Kelly spoke with Dellinger as he leaned over and repeatedly snapped an invisible football, trying to work on his form.

“We’ll get it worked out,” Kelly said. “I’m not concerned about it, but I have to stay on him and make sure he’s aware it affects the timing of the offense.”

Kelly explained Dellinger is learning a lot at once after shoulder surgery limited him during spring practice. He never played center before, and even though LSU thinks he possesses the size, athleticism and intelligence to handle the position, Dellinger has more responsibilities than when he played guard and tackle.

Dellinger actually feels comfortable snapping, Kelly said, but he needs to pay more attention to the details as he identifies fronts and makes checks.

“If he was just snapping the ball, he’d be fine,” Kelly said. “But we’re asking him to call out the front, he’s making the checks. He’s gone from playing guard to center. This is a culmination of all that being piled on.”

Wide receivers stand out

Wide receiver Malik Nabers put together another impressive day out of the slot. The sophomore continued to show off strong hands, breakaway speed, quick cuts and the ability to make contested catches. During one drill, he beat senior safety Jay Ward and leaped for a touchdown in the back of the end zone.

The receivers had a productive day overall. Junior Kayshon Boutte looked like himself, sophomore Brian Thomas Jr. caught a long touchdown in one-on-ones and UL transfer Kyren Lacy flashed as a reliable option with multiple touchdowns in drills.

Kelly said last week Lacy has to play with more confidence, but he has been the fourth or fifth receiver with sophomore Jack Bech and redshirt freshman Chris Hilton Jr. still limited.

Other than Nabers, senior Jaray Jenkins probably had the most notable day. He outran cornerback Sevyn Banks for a long catch in the 11-on-11 period, and near the end, he jumped for a 17-yard touchdown down the seam. Kelly said he needs to show more leadership and consistency.

“If we can get that from him every day,” Kelly said, “that room’s going to be in really good shape.”