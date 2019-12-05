LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named a finalist for both the Manning Award and thethe Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the school announced Thursday afternoon.

Burrow, who became LSU's first winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award on Wednesday, is piling up award possibilities.

The other four finalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award were Ohio State's Justin Fields, Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard, Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor and Ohio State's Chase Young.

The award will be presented Dec. 12 in Atlanta.

Burrow was one of 12 finalists for the Manning Award, which is presented annually to the nation's top college quarterback.

Burrow this season has thrown for 4,366 yards and 44 touchdowns, making him the most prolific passer in one season of Southeastern Conference history. He broke the league's single-season passing yards record last weekend, and he needs one touchdown to break the SEC single-season passing touchdowns mark.

Burrow is also a finalist for the Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award. The winner of both will be announced on Dec. 12, two days before the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Burrow is considered the front-runner to win the Heisman heading into conference title games this weekend.

Saturdays in the Summer: How LSU tuned its new offense during player-only practices Led by quarterback Joe Burrow, LSU's players held practices every Saturday throughout the summer, creating the most successful offense in school history.

2019 Manning Award finalists

Joe Burrow, Sr., LSU

Justin Fields, So., Ohio State

Jake Fromm, Jr., Georgia

Justin Herbert, Sr., Oregon

Tyler Huntley, Sr., Utah

Jalen Hurts, Sr., Oklahoma

Trevor Lawrence, So., Clemson

Tanner Morgan, So., Minnesota

Malcolm Perry, Sr., Navy

Tua Tagovailoa, Jr., Alabama

Kyle Trask, Jr., Florida

Brady White, Jr., Memphis