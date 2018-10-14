Georgia seemed to be regaining balance, driving 75 yards in seven plays to score a touchdown and come within 19-9 of LSU near the end of the third quarter Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

The LSU offense was in a rut.

The Tigers had punted on its first drive of the second half. Then, when LSU defensive back Kristian Fulton intercepted a pass at the Georgia 23, the Bulldogs managed to hold LSU to a field goal. Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow nearly threw an interception himself on the next drive, when Georgia defenders tipped two passes to force a punt.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Burrow was flushed out of the pocket to the right, and his cross-field pass attempt to a heavily covered Ja'Marr Chase was nearly intercepted by linebacker Brenton Cox, who tipped the pass with his left hand.

See where LSU jumped, Georgia fell in AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll LSU jumped to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll Sunday morning, and the Tigers (6-1) have returned to the Top 10 after its…

LSU would eventually beat Georgia 36-16 with 475 yards of total offense, but at this point, it had started the second half with 51 yards in 19 plays — just 2.7 yards per play.

Georgia had secured its first six wins of the season by piling on in the second half, outscoring its opponents 99-48.

If the Georgia defense could muster another stop, the Bulldogs could cut into the two-score cushion LSU had created.

"Momentum was changing; it swinging that way a little bit," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said. "You could feel it."

Then, starting at its own 14 with 14:20 left in the game, LSU began what Burrow later said was "the best drive (offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger) has called all year."

It began with a stretch run to the left by Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who cut through Georgia's defensive front for a 19-yard gain to the LSU 33.

Edwards-Helaire ran behind fullback Tory Carter, who was lined up at tight end as an extra blocker on the the left side of the offensive line.

Carter was about to get his first catch of the season.

The fullback lined up in an offset I-formation on the next play, ran free toward the sideline on Burrow's play action fake, and drove through two tacklers for a first down after catching the ball on a short out route.

Two plays later, LSU went play action again, and Burrow lofted a spiral downfield to Justin Jefferson, who caught the ball with outstretched hands and fell at the Georgia 18.

Immediately, tight end Foster Moreau picked up the ball and handed it to an official, while the offense hurried to the line of scrimmage — a tactic to keep Georgia off rhythm.

"We were going for it as hard as we can today," Orgeron said. "We were throwing out the kitchen sink today, man. Everything we had, we did."

Georgia middle linebacker Juwan Taylor was still signaling play calls to his teammates when LSU snapped the ball next, and Edwards-Helaire slipped out of Taylor's tackle attempt on a toss to the left that reached the Georgia 1-yard line.

Burrow pumped his fist, and on the next play, he scored a touchdown on a quarterback sneak — his second of the game.

LSU had gone up three scores, 26-9, leaving little time for Georgia to come back with 9:31 left to play in the game.

"All year, honestly—even the early games—we haven’t put teams away like that," said Burrow, who finished the game 15 of 30 passing for 200 yards and 13 carries for 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns. "We kind of stomped them into the ground. I think we took a big step in that aspect.”