Since the start of last season, the LSU basketball team has been the King of the Road in the Southeastern Conference.
Since the start of last season, the Tigers are a perfect 10 for 10 after adding another win at Tennessee in their league opener on Jan. 4 to the 9-0 mark they posted in winning the SEC regular-season title last winter.
After winning its past two games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, LSU, which has won four games in a row overall, will get two more opportunities this week to extend its impressive road streak.
First up is Tuesday’s 6 p.m. matchup with Texas A&M in Reed Arena, a place LSU has enjoyed great success in during Will Wade’s first two seasons with the Tigers.
LSU, which visits Ole Miss on Saturday night, is one of only three teams — along with Auburn and Kentucky — that haven’t lost in conference play.
LSU (11-4, 3-0 SEC) has prevailed in its past two visits to College Station, but Wade was quick to remind reporters that Tremont Waters almost single-handedly put Texas A&M (8-6, 2-1 SEC) away both times.
“We’ve played really well at A&M the last couple of years,” Wade said after Saturday night’s 60-59 win over Mississippi State. “I know we’ve won, but we had Tremont bail us out both years — with a miracle shot the first year.”
Waters’ actually hit two 3-pointers in the final 13 seconds to subdue Texas A&M 69-68 in 2018 and last year poured in 36 points — exactly half of LSU’s total in a 72-57 rout of the Aggies.
But no one had to tell Wade that this is a new year and a new Texas A&M team under first-year coach Buzz Williams, the former Virginia Tech coach who came within a basket of a spot in the Elite Eight last March when the Hokies nearly upset Duke and Zion Williamson.
Wade noted after Saturday night’s physical contest with a defensive-minded Mississippi State team that Texas A&M is built the same way.
“Mississippi State’s game plan was really good and A&M does this every game,” he said after LSU took down State on Skylar Mays’ contested 20-foot jumper at the buzzer. “That’s how it is.
"They’re going to be packed in there (in the paint) so tight that it’s going to look like the Great Wall of China is 12 feet high.”
Texas A&M, which also lost to LSU the past two seasons in the PMAC, has been impressive on defense under Williams.
After losing its league opener at Arkansas, the Aggies have won their past two games, holding both Ole Miss and Vanderbilt to 50 points or less. That’s the first time they’ve done that in conference play since 2007.
They lead the SEC in field-goal defense in league play at 33.9% and rank 17th nationally in all games in field-goal defense (37.6%), 3-point field-goal defense (27.9%) and scoring defense (59.6 points per game).
Part of that comes from the play of 6-foot-9 senior forward Josh Nebo, who leads the SEC and ranks 19th in the NCAA with 12.8 blocked shots per game.
Only one team has scored more than 69 points against the Aggies and that was current No. 1 Gonzaga, which pounded A&M 79-49 back on Nov. 15 when the Zags were No. 8 in the AP poll.
“They’re good, they beat Ole Miss at home and then went on the road and dominated Vanderbilt,” Wade said. “This is going to be three games in seven days for us, so that’s one of those tough weeks that we’ve got to finish strong.”
The basics
WHAT: LSU at Texas A&M
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas
TV: SEC Network
ONLINE: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: at Ole Miss, 7 p.m. Saturday
Briefly
• After losing six of seven games to Texas A&M, LSU has won four in a row and holds a 22-18 edge in the all-time series.
• LSU shot 9.5% on 3-pointers in its win over Mississippi State, their their worst night beyond the arc in the Will Wade era.
• Skylar Mays' buzzer-beating field goal that sank State was the fifth win for the Tigers in the final five seconds under Wade.
Probable lineups
LSU (11-4, 3-0 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Javonte Smart 6-4 So. 10.7 4.9*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Sr. 15.8 4.6
F Darius Days 6-6 So. 12.3 8.5
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 So. 13.4 6.7
F Trendon Watford 6-9 Fr. 12.7 6.4
Key reserves
G Charles Manning 6-5 Jr. 8.5 3.2
G Marlon Taylor 6-6 Sr. 1.8 2.5
G Aundre Hyatt 6-5 Fr. 1.7 1.9
Texas A&M (8-6, 2-1 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Andre Gordon 6-2 Fr. 7.4 1.8*
G Wendell Mitchell 6-3 Sr. 7.4 3.0
G/F Savion Flagg 6-7 Jr. 10.9 4.8
F Emanuel Miller 6-7 Fr. 4.5 6.1
F Josh Nebo 6-9 Sr. 11.5 7.8
Key reserves
G Jay Jay Chandler 6-4 Jr. 7.1 2.4
G Quenton Jackson 6-5 Jr. 6.2 2.8
G Mark French 5-8 Sr. 2.2 1.2*
* assists