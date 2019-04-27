John Battle was a three-year starter at LSU, and the safety will now get his shot to play in the NFL in New York.

Battle was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets.

In New York, Battle will join former LSU teammate Jamal Adams, a safety who was picked by the Jets with the No. 6 overall pick int he 2017 NFL draft.

Battle started in 10 games during the 2018 season — missing the last three games of the regular season with an apparent ankle injury — recording 39 tackles and three interceptions. At free safety, the Florida native anchored a secondary that was tied 11th nationally with 17 forced interceptions in 2018.

Projected to go in the late rounds of the NFL draft, or go as an undrafted free agent, Battle recorded a 4.67-second time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He also recorded a 120-inch (six-foot) length in the broad jump, and a 29.5-inch reach in the vertical jump, which ranked last of the 24 participating athletes.

The Hallandale, Florida native wasn't "too pressed" on getting drafted, and he said in March that former LSU running back Darrel Williams saw significant playing time with the Kansas City Chiefs despite signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

"My ultimate goal is to make an NFL roster," Battle said. "It's something I've been dreaming of since I started playing."