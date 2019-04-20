FORT WORTH, Texas — Sarah Finnegan enjoyed a week she’ll never forget at the NCAA championships.
The LSU senior won the AAI Award on Wednesday that goes to the nation’s top senior gymnast and her second national title in the uneven bars in the semifinals on Friday.
Finnegan finished it all off with a terrific all-around performance in the team final on Saturday while guiding LSU to a second-place finish in the national championship.
“Yesterday was cool, but tonight was the cherry on top,” Finnegan said. “I couldn’t have asked to end the season better with this group of girls that is so special to me. We had such an amazing season with lows, highs. We broke records and earned accolades and did everything together.”
Finnegan led the way again.
She posted a score of 9.9125 in the vault to open her final meet with the Tigers and only got better from there.
Finnegan went on to score 9.9500 in each of the last three events, the bars, beam and floor exercise.
“She is the greatest of all time,” LSU coach D-D Breaux said. “It will take a superior effort for someone to come in and have the impact on the program that she did. She is one of the greatest LSU athletes ever.
“That is humbling when you look at all the great athletes and people who have come through LSU and have done so much to glorify the university. She never stops giving. It's never about her, it’s about the team.”
Finnegan added to that legacy beginning Friday when she posted a score of 9.95 on the bars to win the individual title. She also won the event in 2017, when she became the first LSU gymnasts to do so.
Finnegan was at her best again when LSU needed her the most on Saturday in the team competition. The Tigers posted a team score of 197.8250, the best in program history for a national championship meet behind Finnegan.
The Missouri native became the first gymnast in program history to earn back-to-back SEC Gymnast of the Year honors and the sixth to win consecutive all-around titles in the league.
Finnegan developed into a cornerstone for LSU’s program that leaned on a core of seniors that also included Julianna Cannamela, McKenna Kelley and Lexie Priessman throughout the season.
That group developed a tight bond along the way.
“These girls have been my roommates since freshman year,” Priessman said. “We have been through everything.”
Finnegan talked about saving her tears for Saturday night and her last opportunity to compete with those fellow seniors.
“I wanted to enjoy this team one last time,” Finnegan said.
She did just that and cemented her legacy as one of LSU’s all-time greats in the process.