SEC Power Rankings
From the start of this wacky, shrunken-down, COVID-delayed SEC season, it seemed inevitable that Alabama would be sitting in the very position it's in as we head into Championship Saturday. Alabama was the overwhelming pick of media to win the Western Division title and the league championship, so all that's left is for the Crimson Tide to get it done in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Actually, East winner Florida also fulfilled expectations and won its division. But, going in as a double-digit underdog, Florida will need a Herculean effort — similar to what LSU did to the Gators last week — to derail a runaway Alabama train that's had its sights on a CFP spot since coming up short a year ago. Only three other games are on the slate as old friends Ed Orgeron and Lane Kiffin face off for the first time as head coaches when LSU takes on Ole Miss, No. 5 Texas A&M tries to get its foot in the CFP door when it goes against Tennessee and Missouri looks to get in position for a big-time bowl against Mississippi State.
Sheldon Mickles
1. ALABAMA
RECORD: 10-0
PRV. RANK: 1
THIS WEEK: vs. Florida, 7 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 17
STORYLINE: Alabama has played like a team on a mission going into the SEC title game. With their dander up since a loss to LSU 13 months ago, the Tide have been threatened just once this season but still beat Ole Miss 63-48. This is the first step to reclaiming the national title that's eluded them the past two seasons.
2. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 7-1
PRV. RANK: 2
THIS WEEK: at Tennessee, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Texas A&M by 14
STORYLINE: No. 5 Texas A&M is hanging on to hope that it can sneak into the CFP. But the Aggies, who haven't looked that good at times this season (see: Alabama, Auburn, LSU games), first have to take care of business against Tennessee and hope No. 4 Ohio State falters. That's likely the only way in.
3. GEORGIA
RECORD: 7-2
PRV. RANK: 3
THIS WEEK: vs. Vanderbilt, canceled
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: Georgia finished its regular season in style when it crushed an improved Missouri team last week. The Bulldogs desperately wanted to play one more game after Vanderbilt canceled because the offense was finally hitting on all cylinders after a sluggish start on that side of the ball. They'll have to settle for a bowl.
4. FLORIDA
RECORD: 8-2
PRV. RANK: 3
THIS WEEK: vs. Alabama, 7 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 17
STORYLINE: Shoe jokes aside, Florida has to regroup in a hurry from that disaster of a game against 23-point underdog LSU. The Gators find themselves as a huge underdog this week, knowing they have to go against No. 1 Alabama with the thought of what could have been in the back of their minds.
5. AUBURN
RECORD: 6-4
PRV. RANK: 6
THIS WEEK: Regular season complete
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: Auburn is going to a bowl game after finishing the regular season last week, but the most important thing is the search for a new head coach after Gus Malzahn was fired. Long on the hot seat, Malzahn's fate was sealed with back-to-back losses to Alabama and Texas A&M last month.
6. MISSOURI
RECORD: 5-4
PRV. RANK: 5
THIS WEEK: at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network (alternate)
LINE: Missouri by 1½
STORYLINE: Despite falling apart in the second half against Georgia, Missouri is still in position to finish the season strong. A win over a languishing Mississippi State team would help them to a 6-2 finish after an 0-2 start and put them in a nice bowl after being ineligible for the postseason last season.
7. LSU
RECORD: 4-5
PRV. RANK: 9
THIS WEEK: vs. Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Ole Miss by 2½
STORYLINE: LSU pulled off the upset of the season in the SEC over then-No. 6 Florida last week, and it came when the Tigers needed it most. A loss would have clinched their first losing season since 1999, so they sidestepped that for the moment, and it came just four days before the early signing period began.
8. OLE MISS
RECORD: 4-4
PRV. RANK: 7
THIS WEEK: at LSU, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Ole Miss by 2½
STORYLINE: Under new coach Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss has been an enigma. The Rebels started 1-4, but then won three in a row before having the past two weekends off. Their three most recent wins were over South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi State (combined record 7-21), so take that for what it's worth.
9. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 4-6
PRV. RANK: 8
THIS WEEK: Regular season complete
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: After a couple of solid years, Kentucky took a bit of a dip this season. The Wildcats were up and down with an inconsistent offense and a defense that started strong and eventually tailed off — especially in back-to-back road losses to Alabama (63-6) and Florida (34-10).
10. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 3-7
PRV. RANK: 10
THIS WEEK: Regular season complete
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: If it weren't for Missouri, Arkansas would be the most improved team in the conference. The Hogs won three games and it would have been four if they hadn't been robbed of a victory at Auburn. They also were very competitive against Texas A&M, LSU and Missouri, so things are looking up.
11. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 3-6
PRV. RANK: 12
THIS WEEK: vs. Texas A&M, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Texas A&M by 14
STORYLINE: Tennessee finally had something to cheer about after its 42-17 thrashing of instate rival Vanderbilt last week. But a victory over a winless team will probably not heal the Vols' wounds if they lose big to Texas A&M and finish the season with just one win in their last eight games.
12. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 2-7
PRV. RANK: 11
THIS WEEK: vs. Missouri, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network (alternate)
LINE: Missouri by 1½
STORYLINE: State would love to finish the season the way it started it. But to the Bulldogs, the beating it gave LSU back on Sept. 26 must seem like decades ago. It's been a rough go in between with one win in eight tries, but a win over an improving Missouri team would help going into 2021.
13. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 2-8
PRV. RANK: 13
THIS WEEK: Regular season complete
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: Following the theme of 2020, the season quickly went sideways for South Carolina one week after a 30-22 upset of Auburn on Oct. 17. A 28-point blowout loss to LSU brought the Gamecocks back down to earth and started a six-game, season-ending losing streak that eventually cost Will Muschamp his job.
14. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 0-9
PRV. RANK: 14
THIS WEEK: at Georgia, canceled
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: The season has come to a merciful end for the Commodores. It got off to a hopeful start despite a 17-12 loss at Texas A&M, but they lost the next three — each of them at home — by scores of 41-7, 41-7 and 54-21. The downward spiral that continued eventually led to the firing of classy coach Derek Mason.