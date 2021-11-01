After transferring to Oklahoma this summer, returning and sitting out the majority of this season, sophomore running back Tre Bradford will return to the field against Alabama on Saturday.
Bradford's eligibility has remained in question throughout the season, but coach Ed Orgeron cleared the air in Monday's press conference.
"He's been eligible," Orgeron said. "He's a track guy. He had a lingering hamstring for a while. He's better to where we can get him out to practice, and hopefully he can do very well."
Bradford made five game appearances last season, rushing for 58 yards on 10 attempts. He was a four-star recruit and Top 25 prospect out of Lancaster High School in Texas, where he averaged 9.2 yards per carry for 1,563 yards during his senior year.