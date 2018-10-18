Even before the fence-jumping, fine-inducing, “Here, Joe Burrow, put this beer hat on to celebrate beating Georgia … woo hoo!” crowd was finally shooed off the Tiger Stadium field last Saturday, LSU’s starting quarterback was talking about the challenge to come.

“I thought we were tough, executed well, but we’ve got a tough matchup coming up this week, too,” Burrow said in an interview with ESPN’s Ryan McGee moments after the 36-16 rout of the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs.

Then Burrow went home, chilled in front of the TV watching a few other college football teams slug it out and started to get his mind right for the next challenge. He heard the cowbells even then:

clanga … Clanga! … CLANGA!!!

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have always been a noisemaking thorn in the Tigers’ paw, dating way back to that much-celebrated championship season of 1958. It took a fourth-and-5, third-quarter touchdown pass from Warren Rabb to J.W. Brodnax to pull out a 7-6 victory up in Jackson, Mississippi, over a State team that would finish 3-6, the closest call of all for LSU that year. And how often did Bond, John Bond, leave the Tigers shaken and stirred with his wishbone-running exploits? Four straight years, that’s how many, the first quarterback to go 4-0 against the Tigers in his college career.

There is no chance the Tigers will not have respect for No. 22-ranked Mississippi State. How can you not fear a team that whacked you 37-7 just a season ago? But more than that, the Bulldogs have a son-of-Bond descendant running the offense in Nick Fitzgerald, who already holds the record for most yards rushing by a Southeastern Conference quarterback (he needs one more yard rushing for 3,000 in his career — I like his chances). Then there is State’s concrete bunker of a defense led by Jeffery Simmons and Montez Sweat, which after LSU steamrolled Georgia for 475 total yards and the aforementioned 36 points now leads the league in scoring and total defense.

Folks are always wanting to talk about revenge factors in games like this, but that never lasts over three-plus hours of SEC-caliber collisions. Surely Auburn wanted revenge for blowing a 20-point lead against LSU in 2017, only to blow an 11-point third-quarter lead this year, something from which those Tigers do not appear to have recovered.

“I know they kind of got their butts beat last year,” said Burrow, who was still at Ohio State at the time.

Yeah, Joe. Kind of like the U.S. got routed in the Ryder Cup last month.

“You can talk about it all you want,” he said, “but really it comes down to execution and toughness. If you’re not executing at the level you need to execute at and if you’re not playing tough and mean, you’re going to lose. It doesn’t matter what happened last year.”

Quite true. But does it matter what happened last week? Or what is ahead two weeks from now?

State does not fall into the category of the "According to Hoyle Trap Game,” because at 4-2, the Bulldogs are too good of an opponent. And there is, of course, the Starkville Massacre of 2017 (LSU’s worst loss ever against State) that should be stamped in the minds of every returning Tiger like a permanent recording.

But it is a tough spot for LSU, coming off a huge, emotional win and with No. 1 Alabama next on the schedule on Nov. 3 after the Tigers’ open date.

The Alabama game — a virtual lock to be selected Monday by CBS for its 7 p.m. slot once again — could dwarf the Georgia game in terms of interest and importance. It will have championship import for both the Crimson Tide and the Tigers on both an SEC and national level. For the love of Lee Corso, ESPN’s “College Game Day” show is sure to be here for the first time since Alabama in 2016.

That is all, of course, contingent one thing:

LSU. Must. Beat. State.

It has been seven weeks of epic struggles and ranked opponent after ranked opponent for LSU (State will be the fifth). The Tigers probably can’t wait to dip into a cold tub and leave a wakeup call for, like, Wednesday.

But they have to keep striving, and against an opponent that had its open date last Saturday.

“It’s not going to be about them,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “We have to stay through the process. We can’t look past Saturday, can’t look past anything else.”

Orgeron’s ability to get a team prepared for the next is growing in stature. He is trying to eliminate the clutter, even, according to 24/7 Sports’ Shea Dixon, making this a more low-key recruiting weekend after hosting 50 prospects and commitments against Georgia. It will be a blue-chipper’s convention for the Alabama game, too, as LSU tries to show off the Saturday Night in Death Valley Experience in all it’s megawatt, prime-time glory.

But it all hinges on Saturday for LSU, on the Tigers being tougher and meaner than the Bulldogs.