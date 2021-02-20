Narrowing down how to defend the Arkansas women’s basketball team doesn’t take long. Executing it is easier said than done.
LSU will have to guard the 3-point line and wait for the barrage from the No. 18-ranked Razorbacks when they come to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for Sunday’s 5 p.m. tipoff with the Tigers. LSU will honor its seniors with a pregame ceremony.
LSU coach Nikki Fargas knows her team will be challenged regardless of how much they prepare. Arkansas has attempted 551 3-pointers and made 216 (39.2%) and is among the top 10 teams in the nation in that respect.
“Everybody says, ‘We’re not going to give it up,’ but they are hunting for 3s; they shoot almost 25 a game,” Fargas said. “You have to be there on the catch and make it as tough of a catch as you can, force them to go to the 2 game.”
LSU (8-10, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) has had some extra time to prepare after having Thursday’s scheduled game at Kentucky postponed until Friday and then canceled. Fargas said a request to play Kentucky on March 2 — the Tuesday before the SEC tournament — was turned down.
Every game is crucial for LSU, especially being tied for seventh in SEC play with Arkansas (16-7, 6-6) and having lost its past three games. The Lady Tigers are on the NCAA tournament bubble, and beating Arkansas and Mississippi State in the final two regular-season games could get them off of it.
Exacerbating the situation is that LSU is now two games short of a full schedule with Vanderbilt having opted out after losing its first three SEC games.
“We’ve got to stay locked in,” Fargas said. “They’ve (Arkansas) got great scorers. When we found out the Kentucky game was canceled, we gave our players a mental day, half a day off. We shifted our focus to personnel, how we’re going to guard, and play action of what has worked against them.”
Arkansas guard Chelsea Dungee leads the SEC in scoring with a 22.6 average but is only one of four Razorbacks players with at least 36 made 3-pointers. Amber Ramirez has hit 60 of 129 (46.5%) while Dungee has connected on 45 and Destiny Slocum (13.5 ppg) has hit 40.
LSU is one of the better defensive teams in the SEC and has allowed only 78 made 3-pointers, 4.3 per game.
“The key is Dungee; she’s playing some great basketball,” Fargas said. “Watching them (Friday) night, she set the tone. They are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country and recruit to that style.”
Arkansas beat Ole Miss 84-74 on Friday as Dungee exploded for a season-high 38 points on 11 of 22 shooting.
“They will spread you; they will be in a four out with their big roaming around the free-throw line or setting ball screens,” Fargas said. “It puts a lot of pressure on your five-man. She’s got to have some mobility. You can’t go under screens because they’re so good and you can’t help off. It goes back to old-school defense. You have to take pride in your one-on-one defense. You can’t miss your coverage.”