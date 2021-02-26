The LSU gymnastics team is trending in the wrong direction at the wrong time of the season.
The No. 2-ranked Tigers lost their third straight dual meet, coming up short as their third straight opponent posted their season high. This time, LSU struggled to its second-worst score of the season in a 197.100-196.800 loss to No. 14 Kentucky in Lexington.
Both teams are now 4-3 overall. Kentucky is 4-2 in the SEC while LSU is 3-3.
“We’re all disappointed,” LSU coach Jay Clark said. “This isn’t who we are or who we want to be. We had some great things happen tonight, some great routines. But we can’t continue to give away a tenth here and there and fall off the beam the way we did.”
Despite early struggles on uneven bars with a season-low 49.025, the Tigers put themselves in position to win the meet with a brilliant 49.625 on vault. It was LSU’s season high in that event and the second-best score in the nation on vault this season by any team.
The Tigers still lead going into the final rotation 147.975-147.800 but had two falls on balance beam. One got a 9.30 from senior Sami Durante, and the other a 9.35 from senior Reagan Campbell in the anchor spot. A 9.70 from either gymnast would have allowed LSU to escape with the win.
Sophomore Alyona Shchennikova posted career highs on vault and beam, sharing the title on vault with Johnson with a 9.95 and taking first place on beam with a 9.925. Bryant won floor with a 9.95 as well.
“She was sick early in the week and was actually one of the ones I was worried about,” Clark said of Shchennikova. “Then she came out and smoked it. She’s matured and has got a different fire in her belly now. She’s in a really good place with her confidence.”
Clark allowed Durante to compete in the final rotation on beam though she hurt her hip and ankle with an under rotated landing on vault, scoring a 9.175.
“I don’t know how much (vault) affected her” on beam, Clark said. “In warmups she looked fine. When she says she’s good, I believe her.”
Senior Christina Desiderio recalled an even more dismal performance for LSU in its last trip to Lexington in 2019, a 197.150-196.025 loss to the Wildcats. The Tigers rolled from there to an SEC Championship meet victory and a runner-up NCAA finish.
“I think this could be a turning point, honestly,” said Desiderio, who turned in a strong 9.90 on floor and a 9.875 on beam.
LSU returns home to host Missouri next Friday in its regular-season finale. First vault is set for 7:15 p.m., with the meet streaming on the Watch ESPN app and on WatchESPN.com via SECNetwork+.
Clark said he plans to have Johnson, Bryant and Shchennikova competing as all-arounders against Mizzou. Johnson hasn’t competed as an all-arounder since Jan. 15 at Arkansas because of a lingering Achilles’ tendon issue.
Meet scores
1. #14 Kentucky 197.100 (Vault — 49.375, Bars — 49.375, Beam — 49.050, Floor — 49.300)
1. #2 LSU 196.800 (Vault — 49.625, Bars — 49.025, Beam — 48.825, Floor — 49.325)
Individual (includes first place and all LSU competitors)
All-around — 1. Raena Worley, Kentucky, 39.500; 2. Bailey Bunn, Kentucky, 39.450; 3. Josie Angeny, Kentucky, 39.375 (LSU had no all-arounders).
Vault — T1. Alyona Shchennikova, Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.95; T3. Elena Arenas, Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.925; 8. Sarah Edwards, LSU, 9.875; 12. Sami Durante, LSU, 9.175.
Bars — 1. Cally Nixon, UK, 9.975; T3. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.85; T7. Kiya Johnson, Alyona Shchennikova, Sami Durante, LSU, 9.80; 12. Bridget Dean, LSU, 9.725.
Beam — 1. Alyona Shchennikova, LSU, 9.925; T2. Christina Desiderio, Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.875; T6. Bridget Dean, LSU, 9.80; 10. Reagan Campbell, LSU, 9.35; 12. Sami Durante, LSU, 9.30.
Floor — 1. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.95; T3. Christina Desiderio, Sarah Edwards, LSU, 9.90; 6. Sierra Ballard, LSU, 9.85; T10. Elena Arenas, LSU, 9.725; 12. Bridget Dean, LSU, 9.70.
Attendance: N/A