COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The world no longer makes sense.

Not after this gazillion overtime game Saturday night between LSU and Texas A&M.

Did it even finish Saturday night? It’s difficult to say. Just like it is difficult to remember what defense was. Good, hard-hitting Southeastern Conference defense.

Sometime after 10 p.m. at Kyle Field this game slipped into this strange netherworld that would make a pair of Big 12 teams envious. They scored and scored and scored until finally, something had to break.

That something was LSU, which could not convert the required 2-point conversion in the seventh overtime to force an eighth bloody overtime, nor could it prevent the Aggies from doing so. At last it was over, and A&M was ahead 74-72 on the scoreboard in what is the highest-scoring contest in the history of college football.

Celebrate the memory you can tell generations about.

But a question first: Did LSU really lose?

There was plenty of evidence at times to the contrary, going way back to regulation play.

It was in part because LSU was victimized by a string of bad breaks late in the game, including one horrid call in regulation and another in the first overtime, but not because it lost its fire.

But it is a loss nonetheless, one that seems so big in so many respects.

Long before the way the game ended, it looked like this would be the Aggies time. They had the coach, former LSU offensive coordinator and the apple of LSU coaching searches Jimbo Fisher, the home crowd, some momentum, and of course, deep resentment in their maroon hearts for LSU. The Aggies know the kind of soul-eating frustration against LSU that the Tigers know against Alabama.

LSU’s crimson frustration continues. The Aggies’ long national nightmare is over, snapping a seven-game LSU winning streak that dates to the 2011 Cotton Bowl, six straight since A&M joined the Southeastern Conference.

It looked late in regulation as though the Aggies were done. They trailed 31-24 with 1:29 left, no timeouts and 78 yards to cover.

What helped A&M win was actually screwing up in a positive Aggies fashion when Kellen Mond’s interception by Grant Delpit was erased because he dropped the shotgun snap on said play and fell to a knee, resulting in a loss of eight instead of a turnover.

Texas A&M made it all the way to the LSU 19 with :01 left. It was from there that Mond threaded a stack of needles to Courtney Davis in the back of the end zone to force the game to overtime tied 31-31 (remember when it was 31-31?).

The loss denies LSU (9-3) its first 10-win regular season since 2012. It may have denied the Tigers their first New Year’s Six bowl berth since the College Football Playoff came into being in 2014. It almost certainly denied them a shot at being the SEC representative in the Sugar Bowl, assuming next Saturday’s SEC title game winner (Alabama or Georgia) is in the CFP semifinals.

Such goals remain out of LSU’s grasp. The Tigers can see them but can’t touch them, like a beautiful jewel behind bulletproof glass. Now they are consigned to convince themselves, their fans and the rest of the world that this has been a great season, which it has.

But not now. Let some time pass. Allow the vacant stares subside.

Wherever the LSU Tigers get sent for their bowl game, whatever happens with this team and this program in the future, especially when it comes to Texas A&M, remember this team this way on this Saturday night:

• Joe Burrow, throwing and scrapping and not really sliding for every yard he could get, which for a long time was just about every yard LSU had.

• Michael Divinity with a shoulder injury early in the second quarter, refusing to leave the game, running back a critical scoop-and-score fourth-quarter touchdown after Devin White made the strip of A&M tailback Trayveon Williams. Divinity finally had to retire in the fifth overtime, but only after colliding with teammate Rashard Lawrence.

• Cole Tracy clanging a field goal off the left upright from 49 yards, then coming back to make one from 47 as the first half clocks went to zero, a critical field goal to pull LSU within 17-10, and all the big kicks he made after that.

Despite the disappointment of a regular season-ending loss, LSU has taken a serious step back to the doorstep of major football power respectability. A bowl win, especially against a highly regarded foe in a NY6 bowl, would make the Tigers case quite eloquently going into 2019 to be a preseason top-10 contender.

If LSU does not get into a NY6 invite, the Tigers could go virtually anywhere within the Southeastern Conference’s bowl hierarchy … except the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers have been to the Orlando bowl the past two years and probably neither the Citrus nor LSU want to see each other again so soon.

Kind of seems out of order to be writing about bowls after a game like this. Both teams left their all on the field, and it probably was not fair for either team to taste defeat. You aren’t human if you don’t get a bit teary-eyed at the brave never-say-die play exhibited by both sides.

But someone had to win.

For Texas A&M, it will go down as one of the greatest moments ever.

For LSU, it will be something else. Amazing, perhaps. Great, no.