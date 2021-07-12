Senior pitcher Devin Fontenot announced after the second day of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft he will return to LSU for one more season.

"Tiger Nation, you are not getting rid of me just yet," Fontenot wrote on Instagram. "I am fired up and hungry for way more nights at The Box and postseason baseball with my teammates. We are ready to take that next step and make the great state of Louisiana and all LSU baseball fans proud once again."

Fontenot had been mulling whether or not to use his final season of eligibility, sources said, and the decision hinged, in part, on the results of the draft. He wasn't picked during the first 10 rounds.

"Absolutely Huge!" coach Jay Johnson wrote in response to Fontenot's post.

On second day of MLB Draft, LSU loses recruits and hopes it retained some current players LSU finished tied with Florida for the school with the most signees picked through the top-10 rounds of the MLB Draft.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Last season, Fontenot became LSU's primary closer and a preseason All-American. His role evolved into multiple-inning stints as LSU searched for solutions in a shaky bullpen, and though he struggled with command at times, issuing 21 walks over 34⅔ innings, Fontenot had a 4-2 record and 2.86 ERA.

Over the final month of the regular season and the postseason — a stretch of 12⅓ innings — Fontenot allowed two hits and one run.

Fontenot was able to return for a fifth season through the NCAA's eligibility extension given to spring-sport athletes near the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

LSU may consider using Fontenot as a starter as it replaces the weekend rotation, but if he remains in the bullpen, the Tigers will have one of the premier relievers in the Southeastern Conference.