A quick rundown of LSU's opponent in the CFP semifinals on Dec. 28, the Oklahoma Sooners ...
The basics
KICKOFF: 3 p.m., Dec. 28 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
TV: ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: Tied 1-1
LAST MEETING: LSU 21, Oklahoma 14 (Jan. 4, 2004 in New Orleans, BCS national championship)
ON OKLAHOMA
RECORD: 12-1, 8-1 Big 12 Conference
RECENT RESULTS: Defeated Baylor 34-31, defeated TCU 28-24, defeated Oklahoma State 34-16, defeated Baylor 30-23 (Big 12 championship)
ON THE SOONERS OFFENSE
LEADERS: Quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Kennedy Brooks, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Hurts, the former Alabama starter, didn't disappoint after transferring to Norman. He rushed for 1,255 yards and 18 TDs and threw for 3,634 yards and 32 scores to lead an offense that's second in the FBS with 554.2 yards per game. Lamb is a complete receiver when healthy.
ON THE SOONERS DEFENSE
LEADERS: Linebacker Kenneth Murray, defensive end Ronnie Perkins, linebacker Nik Bonitto.
Formerly a liability, the defense ranks 24th in the FBS in allowing 330.6 yards a game. OU is 32nd against the run and 24th against the pass, but the big improvement is in scoring defense as the Sooners give up almost 10 points a game fewer than a year ago.
RUMBLINGS
This could have easily gone either way for Oklahoma, which had to survive two tight games with Baylor to get here. OU benefited from Utah losing and needed overtime to beat Baylor in the Big 12 title game after slipping past the Bears with a late field goal on Nov. 16.
Sheldon Mickles