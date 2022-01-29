FORT WORTH, Texas — Barring any issues in pregame warmups, No. 19 LSU will have all hands on deck for the first time in three weeks Saturday morning when Will Wade’s team takes on TCU in Schollmaier Arena.
Wade said point guard Xavier Pinson, who's been sidelined since suffering a sprained right knee near near the end of a win over Tennessee on Jan. 8, will play if there are no problems in warmups for the 11 a.m. game.
“Xavier will play as long as warmups go well,” Wade told The Advocate. “He’ll be on a minutes restriction.”
Pinson, LSU’s senior floor leader, has missed the last five games in which the Tigers have gone 2-3 in Southeastern Conference play following a 14-1 start.
Also, Wade said forwards Darius Days and Tari Eason will play Saturday and will be in the starting lineup together for the first time.
"They're good to go," Wade said.
Days, who has been dealing with a sprained right ankle, did not dress for Wednesday night’s win over Texas A&M that snapped a three-game losing streak.
Days was replaced in the lineup by Eason, who made his first start in an LSU uniform.
Eason experienced cramping in his lower extremities, however, and left the A&M game with just under seven minutes to play.
Eason was in the locker room receiving IV fluids when the Tigers rallied in the final 3½ minutes for a 70-64 win over the Aggies.
Eason, Days and Pinson are LSU's top three scorers, Days and Eason are 1-2 in rebounding, and Pinson is the Tigers' assists leader.
LSU plays TCU in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge at 11 a.m. (ESPN2).