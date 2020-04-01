The NCAA on Wednesday announced it is extending the recruiting dead period through May 31 for Divisions I and II because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, the NCAA originally set the dead period to end April 15 with a provision that an extension could take place.
The dead period prohibits coaches from having face-to-face contact with prospects or their parents, watching them compete or visiting their schools. Communication such as phone calls, texts, emails, letters and video conferencing is still permitted.
An NCAA statement left open the possibility the dead period could be extended again if necessary.