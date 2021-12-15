There was no signing day drama Wednesday with Catholic High offensive tackle Emery Jones. No hats pulled out of a bag or pets wearing school colors or jackets that hid the name of the team of choice.

There was just one hat on the table in the Catholic High student union, a hat that read LSU in big block purple letters. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., with his family and fellow athletes looking on, Jones posed with his Under Armour All-American jersey (he’ll play in the prestigious high school all-star game Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida) then stepped over to sign his national letter of intent with LSU as his mother Tanika stood beaming behind his right shoulder.

Football for all its new age wizardry and analytics is at its heart still the game it always was. Boiled down to its essence, you have to block and you have to tackle. LSU for most of 2021 frankly wasn’t very good at either one, a large part of the reason why the Tigers are 6-6 and Ed Orgeron isn’t their coach and Brian Kelly now is.

To get better at the blocking part, LSU desperately needed players like Jones, a 6-foot-4, 330-pound four-star prospect who captained Catholic High’s offense as the Bears captured a state championship earlier this month. To re-establish some calm in what has been a tumultuous past two seasons, Catholic High coach David Simoneaux said Jones is the kind of person LSU needs, too.

St. Thomas More's Walker Howard honors commitment, signs with LSU All of the speculation and rumors about whether Walker Howard of St. Thomas More was going to honor his commitment to LSU proved to be much ad…

“It’s hard to put into words just how special and rare he is,” Simoneaux said. “When you see a guy who is as talented as he is, and then you see his character and his work ethic exceed the type of talent he is, that doesn’t happen very often. He’s top notch.

“In talking to coach Kelly, the type of guy he’s trying to recruit in terms of the character and work ethic, Emery fits that bill. He’s a five-star, four-star football player — whatever the gurus have rated him as — and I think he’s ready to play.”

Jones said he has long-established relationships with some of the other top Louisiana players LSU signed Wednesday: five-star offensive tackle Will Campbell of Neville, the state’s top prospect; St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard; and Madison Prep defensive end Quency Wiggins, who came to Jones’ signing party in a purple LSU cap and shirt. It would not be a surprise to one day see Campbell starting at left tackle and Jones to be beside him at left guard.

“We’re about to get to work now,” Jones said. “Getting ready for the Under Armour game, then getting ready for college. We’re definitely trying (to land other recruits). We got Q (Wiggins), so we did a pretty good job.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“We’re going to go win a national championship.”

Still, with the coaching change, Jones had to know things were still to his liking at LSU. On the “After Further Review” radio show on WNXX-FM on Dec. 6, Jones told host Matt Moscona that he wouldn’t sign until February. But Kelly made Catholic High and Jones his first stop after taking the LSU job. He retained offensive line coach and Baton Rouge native Brad Davis (LSU’s interim coach for the Texas Bowl). And he did enough to convince Jones this was the time and LSU was the place for him.

“That had a huge impact,” Jones said. “Coach Davis is my guy. We believe in each other highly. I’m really excited about them keeping coach Davis. I’m really comfortable with coach Davis. I think we’re going to make some noise on the O-line next year.”

A new coach’s first class is always going to be a struggle, and indeed there were disappointments. LSU couldn’t keep St. James wide receiver Shazz Preston or Karr receiver Aaron Anderson from signing with archrival Alabama. The Tigers couldn’t keep U-High cornerback Austin Ausberry on campus or keep cornerback JaDarian Rhym from Georgia — both went to Auburn.

But the victories were out there too, starting with Jones. The Tigers had just 11 commitments entering Wednesday but signed 13, adding Wiggins and Lafayette Christian cornerback Jordan Allen. Mandeville wide receiver Landon Ibieta was an 11th-hour flip from Miami to LSU. And even the fact that Ponchatoula safety Jacoby Matthews, a top-40 prospect who decommitted from LSU in July, didn’t sign with anyone Wednesday was a good sign for the Tigers in that Kelly and his staff have time to work on him.

+2 LCA standouts Fitzgerald West, Jordan Allen join recent local contingent at LSU LSU coach Brian Kelly scheduled a meeting last week at Lafayette Christian Academy with Tigers offensive line commitment Fitzgerald West, Knig…

Given the situation, LSU got good quality — if not quantity. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, LSU’s class ranked only 18th on the 247Sports.com composite list. But in terms of average rating per recruit, the Tigers rated as the 10th best nationally, ahead of top-10 classes from Texas and Michigan, which both signed more players.

There is much work to be done between now and February. Kelly has the rest of his staff to fill out. There are players to play catch up with. And LSU must take full advantage of the transfer portal to land the maximum of 32 players (25 signees and seven transfers) allowed by the NCAA this year.

But the hard work of establishing a base and keeping it has been done. Credit to Orgeron, who even on his way out encouraged Jones to sign with LSU. Credit to Kelly. And credit to players like Jones, who is just the kind of player and person a coach would be glad to have.