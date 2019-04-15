armylsu.021719 HS 1393.JPG
WHO: LSU vs. UL, Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic

WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Metairie

TV: Cox Sports Television

STREAMING: ESPN3.com (online streaming blacked out in Cox Sports Television markets)

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball. UL is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 24-13. UL is 19-20.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – TBA; UL – TBA

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Injuries are forcing LSU to dip into its bench. Three starters — Zach Watson, Chris Reid and Hal Hughes — might not play in this game. LSU might have 11 position players at its disposal, only one of whom is batting .300. This game will provide an opportunity for those struggling hitters. Can any take advantage of the playing time?

