LSU coach Ed Orgeron announced in a Tuesday press conference that John Battle will be reprimanded but will play in the Fiesta Bowl against UCF due to the senior safety's involvement in a postgame fight after a seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M on Nov. 24.
Battle was seen punching Texas A&M's Cole Fisher, the nephew of head coach Jimbo Fisher, after a scuffle that involved LSU assistant coach Steve Kragthorpe.
The fight went viral after the game, and up until Orgeron's press conference neither school had made many public comments.
"He will be reprimanded," Orgeron said. "He's gonna play, but we don't know exactly what the punishment is gonna be."
Can't see video below? Click here.
So far this season, Battle has recorded three interceptions and 37 tackles this season.
LSU's defense will already be without star Greedy Williams for the Fiesta Bowl, who declared he would enter the NFL Draft and forego his remaining collegiate eligibility.
Orgeron did say Tuesday that freshman Kelvin Joseph will play against UCF.
The game will be broadcast live by ESPN on New Year's Day.
This story will be updated.