LSU and assistant football coach Joe Brady are working on details for a new contract, according to a source familiar with the situation.
The negotiation could result in the long-term retention of the 30-year-old coach, who in his first season has played a major role in the success of the Tigers' record-setting offense.
The news was first reported by Yahoo Sports.
Brady signed a three-year contract Feb. 3 with LSU. The deal pays him $410,000 per year in his first year, $435,000 in his second and $460,000 in his final season until the contract expires March 31, 2022.
Any new contract would need approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors, which next meets Dec. 6.
Brady is the seventh-highest-paid assistant on Ed Orgeron's staff, which includes 10 coaches. Brady's current annual salary ranks outside the top 200 assistants nationally, according to USA Today's collected data of 2018 salaries.
Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's $2.5 million per year ranks first nationally among assistant coaches, and in May, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger signed a two-year, $800,000-per-year contract with LSU that expires March 31, 2021.
LSU's offensive success has helped propel the Tigers to a No. 2 ranking in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday. LSU (9-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) pulled off a 46-41 win over No. 3 Alabama (8-1, 5-1 SEC) at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night.
Orgeron called Brady "a game-changer" when formally announcing the hire in February, and he hired Brady to retool LSU's offense in tandem with Ensminge,r using the West Coast and run-pass-option schemes he learned while an assistant with the New Orleans Saints and Penn State.
The results have been substantial.
LSU ranks fourth nationally, scoring 46.8 points per game — nearly two touchdowns more than what the Tigers averaged in 2018 (32.4).
LSU ranks fourth nationally in total offense (535.9 yards per game) and fifth in yards per play (7.55), and quarterback Joe Burrow is a front-runner to win the program's first Heisman Trophy since Billy Cannon in 1959.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound Burrow is on pace to break every single-season passing record in school history.
Orgeron has regularly praised Brady's work with Ensminger, and after LSU's 42-28 win over Florida, the head coach subtly spoke of his interest to retain Brady.
"It's an offense here to stay right now in Baton Rouge," Orgeron said on Oct. 16. "We've got to keep the same coaches, get a great quarterback, get great receivers and the offensive line's got to play well."