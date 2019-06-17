lsuslufootball1573.090918 bf
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron brings his team onto the field for the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Ed Orgeron's 2020 recruiting class is moving toward capacity, as another defensive lineman announced his commitment to LSU on Monday.

Three-star John Ehret defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins announced his commitment to LSU on Twitter, becoming the sixth defensive lineman to commit to the Tigers in the current recruiting cycle.

"I've thought long and hard about my decision," Jenkins wrote on Twitter, "and I will be playing my next 3-4 years at Louisiana State University."

The 6-foot-2, 285-pound Jenkins, is the nation's No. 46 overall defensive tackle recruit of his class, according to 247Sports, and he joins Haynesville's CamRon Jackson (nation's No. 44 DT) and Jordan Berry (No. 53; Harbor City, Calif.) as the third defensive tackle to commit to the 2020 class.

LSU's 2020 class has 18 commitments, inching closer toward the 25 total the NCAA permits each program per year, and the Tigers rank No. 3 nationally, behind No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama.

Defensive line was a major focus for Orgeron in the 2019 class, when LSU signed four total linemen (two tackles, two defensive ends), though the Tigers lost their recruiting battle to Alabama for highly coveted tackle Ishamel Sopsher from Amite High.

Following LSU's 29-0 loss to Alabama on Nov. 3, when the Crimson Tide outgained the Tigers 576-196, Orgeron made it clear he wanted change on the line of scrimmage.

"We've got to recruit better defensive linemen," Orgeron said then. "I got to get defensive linemen like them. I've got to recruit better offensive linemen. Same old thing: you've got to beat Alabama on the line of scrimmage."

Along with defensive end commitments Demon Clowney (No. 8 weak-side defensive end; Baltimore, Maryland), Alec Bryant (No. 11 weak-side defensive end; Pearland, Texas) and Ali Gaye (No. 4 JUCO strong-side defensive end; Garden City Community College) Jenkin's commitment makes six defensive linemen in the 2020 class.

If Jenkins follows through and signs with LSU, he would become the third player on the Tigers roster from John Ehret High. Starting linebacker Michael Divinity (Class of 2016), tied for the team lead with five sacks in 2018, and inside linebacker Donte Starks (Class of 2019) signed with LSU during the early signing period in December.

Jenkins helped lead John Ehret to the Class 5A state semifinals in 2018, where the Patriots lost to eventual state runners up Zachary 28-0.

LSU's 2020 commitments

 NameHometown Pos. Ht. Wt. Rating Notes 
 Elias Ricks Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) CB 6-2 180 ***** Nation's No. 1 CB
 Kayshon Boutte New Iberia (Westgate) WR 5-10 175 **** Louisiana's No. 1 overall recruit
 Alec Bryant Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek) WDE 6-3 230 **** Nation's No. 9 WDE
Major BurnsBaton Rouge (Madison Prep Academy)S 6-2176****Nation's No. 6 S
Jermaine BurtonCalabasas, California (Calabasas)WR 6-1193**** Nation's No. 7 WR
Demon Clowney Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy) WDE 6-4 225 **** Nation's No. 5 WDE
 TJ Finley Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula) PRO 6-6233  **** Nation's No. 8 pro-style QB
 CamRon Jackson Haynesville (Haynesville) DT 6-5 271 **** Nation's No. 24 DT
Rakim Jarrett Washington, DC (St. John's College HS) WR 6-0 190 ***** Nation's No. 2 WR
Lorando JohnsonLancaster, Texas (Lancaster)CB 6-0181****Nation's No. 11 CB
 Max Johnson Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County) PRO 6-3 214 **** Nation's No. 5 pro-style QB
Antoine SampahWoodbridge, Va. (Woodbridge)ILB 6-3220****Nations No. 2 ILB
Jordan TolesBaltimore, MD (St. Frances Academy)S 6-3190****Nation's No. 9 S
Josh WhiteHouston, Texas (Cy Creek)OLB 6-1200 ****Nation's No. 20 OLB
 Jordan Berry Harbor City, Calif. (Narbonne) DT 6-2 323 *** Nation's No. 33 DT
 Ali Gaye Edmonds, Washington (Garden City C.C.) SDE 6-6 270 ***No. 5 JUCO SDE
Patrick JenkinsMarrero (John Ehret)DT 6-2285***Nation's No. 46 DT
Marlon MartinezFort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)OG 6-4287***Nation's No. 34 OG
