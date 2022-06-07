Quality, lots of quality, helped the LSU men’s track and field team claim the NCAA championship in a landslide last June.
The Tigers chalked up six event titles and rolled to the win with a 31-point margin of victory going down as the largest on the men’s side in 27 years.
While heavy personnel losses from that talented group won’t allow LSU to defend its team title, the women are expected to be in the mix when the meet begins a four-day run Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon.
The men’s semifinals will be contested Wednesday with finals on Friday at Hayward Field; the women’s semis are Thursday with finals on Saturday to wrap up the meet.
While LSU is fifth in both the men’s and women’s U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s computer ratings index, the women’s team has a better shot at winning a team title.
No one had to tell coach Dennis Shaver his women have the quality, but they will have to do it in a different way than the men’s overpowering display of a year ago.
“Yeah, it’s (similar), but it’s one of those things,” he said. “We have to to what we can in those big events that we have and then kind of nickel and dime them where you can.
“Five women's teams could be in the mix, and the winning team will likely score more than the men. There’s a lot more parity with the men, so I would be surprised if somebody gets to 50 (points).”
On the other hand, Shaver believes a couple of women’s teams will score 60 points, with 65 not out of the question.
The bigger question is if LSU can be among them. In front of the Tigers in the ratings index are Texas, Florida, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.
The Tigers certainly have the quality on paper.
Sprinter Favour Ofili, hurdler Alia Armstrong, middle distance runner Katy-Ann McDonald and pole vaulter Lisa Gunnarsson are all capable of winning individual ttles.
Ofili and Armstrong, who remained on The Bowerman Award watch list released Tuesday, also form half of the Tigers’ 4x100-meter relay team that ranks third in the nation.
“The 4x100 relay is going to be very important,” Shaver said. “All the top teams have a big weapon or two, so a lot of things can go good … or they can go bad.”
That means LSU needs to get big points out of Ofili, who swept the titles in the 100 and 200 meters and ran on the winning 4x100 relay at the Southeastern Conference championships last month, and Armstrong, who won the 100-meter hurdles.
Ofili has the fastest time in the 200 this season with a collegiate-record time of 21.96 seconds, Armstrong tops the 100 hurdlers, McDonald leads the nation in the 800 and Gunnarsson has the top mark in the vault.
“We’ve had some great performances this season, now we have to get it done here,” Shaver said Tuesday. “It’s unpredictable here because you don’t know if you’re going to get rain, wind, or cool temperatures. There are so many variables, all you can do is your best.”
On the men’s side, Shaver is hoping for a top-five finish after losing a large chunk of the 81 points the Tigers scored a year ago.
Tzuriel Pedigo is back to defend his javelin title and Sean Burrell, who’s been bothered all season by a hamstring issue, will go for a second straight title in the 400-meter hurdles.
They have several athletes ranked in the top-five as well in their respective events.
Eric Edwards Jr. is third in the 110 hurdles and John Meyer is fourth in the shot put, while Sean Dixon-Bodie and Dorian Camel are fifth in the triple jump and 200 meters, respectively.
“We have to have a really good meet,” Shaver said. “A lot of people will be scoring in the 40s, so we have to do what we can. We have a lot of scoring opportunities, we just have to sneak some people through to the finals.”