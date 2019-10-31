BR.lsuauburnmain.102719 HS 500.JPG
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) on the field during pregame warm-ups before kickoff against Auburn, Saturday, October 26, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

THE HEISMAN RACE

Open dates usually aren’t good news for Heisman Trophy candidates, but LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has such a big lead he should easily stay well in front until the Tigers’ huge showdown Nov. 9 at Alabama. A look at the top contenders and others to watch:

JOE BURROW

LSU SENIOR QB

HIS CASE: Auburn was LSU’s toughest test, but Burrow’s tough-guy showing only made him a bigger Heisman favorite than before. Bouncing back from a helmet-to-helmet hit to throw his only touchdown pass helped his cause. Now the pressure is to stay on top.

ODDS: 4/5 (-125)

NEXT GAME: Nov. 9 at Alabama (2:30 p.m., CBS)

JALEN HURTS

OKLAHOMA SENIOR QB

HIS CASE: The number were there again for Hurts: 395 yards passing, 96 rushing, four total TDs. Unfortunately fur Hurts, the most important number is that 48-41 upset loss to Kansas State. Hurts is still second favorite, but his gap with Burrow is widening.

ODDS: 9/4 (+225)

THIS WEEK: Saturday at Kansas State (11 a.m., ABC)

TUA TAGOVAILOA

ALABAMA JUNIOR QB

HIS CASE: The most talked about ankle in America has moved Tagovailoa from a prohibitive Heisman favorite to relative long shot. He can swoop back into the lead if he outduels Burrow on Nov. 9, but how healthy can he possibly be?

ODDS: 5/1 (+500)

NEXT GAME: Nov. 9 vs. LSU (2:30 p.m., CBS)

ON THE RADAR: Ohio State QB Justin Fields, Soph.; Ohio State DE Chase Young, Jr.; Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, Jr.; Oregon QB Justin Hebert, Sr.

Odds: BetOnline.ag

Email Scott Rabalais at srabalais@theadvocate.com

