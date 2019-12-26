ATLANTA — Tyler Shelvin arrived for his first formal interview of the season.

The hulking LSU nose tackle sat at his own personal media table on a faux football field inside the College Football Hall of Fame — a fitting venue for what he was about to say Thursday.

"No center can single-block me," Shelvin said. "You cannot single-block me on defense. You can't. It's impossible."

Strong confidence from a strong player.

Shelvin is mostly right, and that's why the 6-foot-3, 346-pound sophomore changed the way LSU played defense this season.

Nose tackle is the strength of LSU's defensive point of attack, coordinator Dave Aranda said. That's something that hasn't been said in recent years about LSU nose tackles. Not since the days of former All-Americans Glenn Dorsey (2006, 2007) and Drake Nevis (2010).

But Shelvin may be Aranda's most powerful chess piece this year. His dominant presence up front has forced offenses to double-team him — and even then, the brawny bruiser from Lafayette has still broken through to disrupt opposing backfields.

"It takes a special cat to do that," Aranda said.

Shelvin is now almost as nimble as a cat.

Remember his well-documented battle to drop weight and get in shape? How LSU coach Ed Orgeron gave regular updates on his nose tackle's progress? How he once weighed 380 pounds when he arrived on campus and eventually dropped below 350?

Those days are behind Shelvin, he says, replaced by a consistent routine that's made him a mainstay in the middle of LSU's defensive line.

"Me and Coach O always talk about it," Shelvin said. "We're like, 'Came a long way. Long way.’ ”

Shelvin's statistics — 39 total tackles, three tackles for loss — aren't gaudy, and he was left off all the major award listings and all-star teams. He operates hidden in plain sight, mostly fighting those double-team blocks that free up tackles for linebackers who he says thank him later.

There are outlines of Shelvin's impact: LSU's rush defense ranks 23rd nationally with 119.62 rushing yards allowed per game — nearly 20 yards fewer on average than LSU's rush defense last season.

But let's let the assistant coach nicknamed "The Professor" explain it best.

"The big picture is the math," Aranda said.

It's all about one team trying to have the numbers advantage over the other.

If the offense is sending an extra blocker to handle Shelvin, that's one fewer blocker that's being used against another defender.

There are certain offensive systems that usually double-team the nose tackle, since the defender is lined up directly in the middle of the play. But teams have come up with blocking schemes that don't have to double-team the nose tackle.

You'll see that, Aranda said, from Oklahoma, LSU's opponent in the Peach Bowl semifinal Saturday.

The Sooners often try to win the numbers game by not doubling the nose tackle, and instead will send an extra blocker downfield to block the linebackers.

No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) has had plenty of success in the scheme. The Sooners rank 11th nationally with 251.23 rushing yards per game, and quarterback Jalen Hurts became a Heisman Trophy runner-up by rushing for 1,255 yards and 18 touchdowns.

"We're anticipating we're going to get some of that," Aranda said, "and if we do, we need to dominate up front with the nose, and I feel confident that we can cause some disruption there."

How does the nose cause disruption against such a scheme?

Simply, Shelvin needs to beat his blocker one-on-one.

Backup nose tackle Siaki "Apu" Ika says that task is just as simple.

"If he gets a one-on-one with anyone, there's no doubt in my mind that he's going to win," Ika said.

Beat an offensive line enough that way, and it has to adjust. Then Shelvin becomes a blocking priority and will often draw a double-team.

And once Shelvin has drawn the offensive line's attention, Aranda can make it even more difficult for the offense by moving Shelvin around in different spots on the defensive line.

Aranda tinkered with ideas back in the summer, drawing up different formations that placed Shelvin head up on the center, on his left shoulder, or on his right. He drew out how offenses might block his nose tackle and how it could free up one-on-ones for other defenders.

Aranda studied film of NFL teams that did similar tricks: the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Broncos.

He shared ideas with LSU defensive line coach Bill Johnson — the Rams defensive line coach in 2017 and 2018 — and Johnson explained how their franchise disrupted backfields with nose tackles like LSU's Michael Brockers and Tulane's Tanzel Smart.

"Oh, Dave, that's our baby," Johnson said then.

Shelvin truly became the strength of the defensive front against Alabama, Aranda said. It's an interesting game to point out, since Shelvin only had three tackles, and Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown.

But again, that's the shadow factor of Shelvin. He was constantly getting push and movement against the Alabama offensive line — so much to the point where he said he walked to his coaches on the sideline and said: Don't take me out.

"I stayed in," he said. "I just dominated."

Shelvin once had high expectations as Louisiana's top ranked-recruit out of Notre Dame High in 2017. Orgeron once compared Shelvin to Dorsey, LSU's most decorated player in school history.

Shelvin is starting to live up to those expectations. He's even embracing them.

On the Thursday before LSU left for Atlanta, he gave a presentation on Dorsey in his sports marketing class.

Perhaps the comparisons will grow further, now that the game is starting to go his way.

"It's been treating me so well," Shelvin said. "Getting this experience compared to last year has just been a road to glory for me."

