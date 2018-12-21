The rebuilding process at Kansas might take awhile for new head coach Les Miles, who was hired Nov. 18 to turnaround one of the least successful power five programs in college football.

In the aftermath of the early signing period, which started Wednesday, Kansas only signed nine players to letters of intent and currently ranks No. 115 in the country, according to 247Sports.

The Jayhawks are also on pace for its worst recruiting class in program history. Since 247Sports began tracking recruiting in 2000, Kansas has never finished worse than No. 81 -- 2012 class.

Kansas' low ranking is largely due to their low number of signees. Their average recruit is higher than the next 32 teams ranked higher than the Jayhawks.

With Miles being new to the program, and the previous staff struggling to recruit, it wouldn't be surprising to see Kansas have a stronger push in February. Any prospects who don't sign during the 72-hour window in December must wait until Feb. 6 to sign with a school.

The NCAA established the new signing period two years ago, and most recruits have elected to take advantage of it. Roughly two thirds of the top 300 prospects in the 2019 class have already signed LOIs.

Can't see video below? Click here.

On signing day, Kansas signed nine three-star prospects and have another three-star that is a commitment to the program.

Kansas swung and missed on signing John Ehret four-star inside linebacker Donte Starks, who Miles heavily targeted late in the recruiting process.

Donte Starks signs with LSU even after late push from Kansas coach Les Miles Despite a final push from a college head coach LSU fans know all too well, one of New Orleans' top Class of 2019 prospects is staying home. We…

Kansas also has no player commitments for its 2020 class.

While the head coach of LSU from 2005-2016, Miles never had a class rank worse than No. 14.

LSU currently sits at No. 4 in 247Sports team rankings, trailing only Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.

The Tigers signed 19 prospects, including three five stars and eight four stars. Two other four-stars are verbal commitments to LSU and are expected to sign in February.

Teams are allowed to sign up to 25 players in any recruiting class.