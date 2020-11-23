LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Monday that it looks like All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. "is going to be fine" and could play at Texas A&M on Saturday.
Stingley will practice in a gold noncontact jersey on Monday, and the LSU training staff will continue to monitor him.
"He's not cleared totally yet," Orgeron said, "but it looks like he is going to be fine."
Stingley left the game with 8:45 to play in the third quarter of LSU's 27-24 win at Arkansas, after he appeared to take a hit to the head at the tail end of a punt return. He slowly made his way to the sideline under his own power, but did not return to the game.
In his postgame news conference, Orgeron was asked about Stingley.
“I talked to (trainer) Jack (Marucci), but he couldn’t go back in the game,” Orgeron said.
When asked if there was any update on the sophomore's status, Orgeron stated simply: "Not yet."
Stingley's absence was magnified with the ejection of true freshman Eli Ricks, who was also forced to sit out when he was flagged for targeting in the second quarter. Ricks, the first LSU player to be ejected for targeting this season, hit Arkansas wide receiver Mike Woods high after Woods made a catch and turned upfield with 7:56 to go in the second quarter.
Since Ricks' targeting penalty came in the first half, he won't face any further discipline next week wen LSU faces Texas A&M.
With Stingley and Ricks unavailable during the game, Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks constantly picked on backup corners Cordale Flott, Jay Ward and true freshman Dwight McGlothern.
Ward recovered at the end of the game, forcing a game-saving pass breakup on Arkansas' final third down opportunity and partially blocking a 44-yard kick that would have tied the game.