LSU broke seemingly every record on its path of destruction to win the programs's first national championship in more than a decade. So why should the NFL draft be any different?

With the Senior Bowl in the rear-view mirror, a survey of mock drafts from 25 different sources shows six Tigers players as common picks in the first round.

Those players include the prohibitive No. 1 favorite Joe Burrow and defensive backs Kristian Fulton and Grant Delpit, who have long been viewed as first-round prospects. But a trio of underclassmen have pushed their way into the mix.

EDGE rusher K'Lavon Chaisson has flown up mock drafts, now appearing in 20 of the 25 surveyed. He appeared in just over half of mock drafts surveyed at the beginning of January. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson has seen his projected stock remain about even, though the majority seem in the camp of the Destrehan native landing with the Saints at No. 24 -- the result in nearly half of the 13 times he was projected in the first round.

But the newcomer is Patrick Queen, who is now even with Jefferson in appearing in 13 of the 25 mock drafts surveyed.

Should all six of those LSU players go in the first round, that total would tie the NFL draft record for first-round picks from a single school. That distinction belongs to the University of Miami in the 2004 NFL Draft. Unlike Miami, which had all six players go off the board by pick No. 21, the Tigers appear like they'll be sweating out some of those picks after the top selection is made.

After Burrow, the unanimous top selection by the Cincinnati Bengals, the next highest pick by average mock draft result is Chaisson at 19.7. Next is Fulton with an average pick of 21.5, followed closely by Delpit at 21.6. Queen and Jefferson close out the first round possibilities at 23.5 and 24.3, respectively.

Five different mock drafts have an LSU player going to either the 49ers or Chiefs with the final selection of the first round, and two have Fulton and Delpit going back-to-back at 31 and 32.

If one of those players fall out of the first round, which was the case in just under 50 percent of mock drafts surveyed, LSU would set a new program record with five first-round selections.

But the mock draft community seems nearly certain LSU will get at least four players on the board in the top 32 picks -- with at least four of those six players selected in 92 percent of mock drafts surveyed. That mark would tie the program record set in 2007 when LSU had four selections along with the No. 1 overall pick in quarterback JaMarcus Russell.

Eight additional LSU players -- Jacob Phillips, Llloyd Cushenberry III, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Rashard Lawrence, Thaddeus Moss, Damien Lewis, Breiden Fehoko and Saadhiq Charles -- appear in later rounds of multi-round mock drafts that were surveyed, all within the first six rounds.

If those projections are correct, the 2020 NFL draft could shatter the program record of LSU players taken in a single draft, currently at nine players (2013 and 2014).

LSU PLAYERS PROJECTED ROUND 2 & BEYOND

(5 multi-round mock drafts surveyed)

Lloyd Cushenberry III: 4 of 5 (picks 58, 61, 68 & 119)

Justin Jefferson: 2 of 5 (picks 33 & 53)

Kristian Fulton: 2 of 5 (picks 34 & 81)

Jacob Phillips: 2 of 5 (picks 65 & 100)

Thaddeus Moss: 2 of 5 (picks 57 & 66)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 2 of 5 (picks 57 & 127)

Rashard Lawrence: 1 of 5 (pick 44)

Patrick Queen: 1 of 5 (pick 116)

Damien Lewis: 1 of 5 (pick 136)

Saadhiq Charles: 1 of 5 (pick 163)

Breiden Fehoko: 1 of 5 (pick 181)

LIST COMPILED VIA INFORMATION FROM NFLMOCKDRAFTDATABASE.COM