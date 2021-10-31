CBS has decided that the LSU-Alabama game is not a tradition unlike any other, but one it can live without this year.
For the first time in 15 years, CBS has punted on televising the Tigers and Crimson Tide's annual rivalry. LSU announced Sunday morning that Saturday’s game at Alabama will be a 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN. CBS will show Auburn at Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m., while Missouri and No. 1-ranked Georgia will be at 11 a.m. on ESPN.
It is the first time since 2006, when the game was also on ESPN, that CBS will not televise the LSU-Alabama game. That was the last year before Nick Saban began coaching at Alabama. During that span, CBS showed the LSU-Alabama game in prime time 10 times.
The Tigers are 4-4 and 2-3 in Southeastern Conference play. The Crimson Tide is 7-1 and 4-1 in the SEC.
TV assignments are usually announced two Mondays before a game, but last Monday CBS exercised a six-day option on LSU-Bama, Mizzou-Georgia and Auburn-A&M.
An announcement on LSU’s next home game, Nov. 13 against Arkansas, is expected Monday.