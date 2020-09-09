LSU has indefinitely suspended redshirt freshman defensive end Ray Parker for a violation of team rules, coach Ed Orgeron announced Wednesday through a team spokesman.
The school did not provide additional details.
Parker, an outside linebacker last season, switched to defensive end in LSU's new 4-3 scheme. Orgeron hasn't mentioned him as a possible starter or rotational player this season.
Parker played tight end at Ruston High School, catching 22 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns his senior year, but recruiting services considered him an offensive tackle. He moved to defense early in his true freshman season.