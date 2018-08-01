At a Rotary Club event in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he is hopeful that cornerback Kristian Fulton’s suspension will be lifted, which would help sort out depth issues in the defensive backfield.
Sophomore cornerbacks Jontre Kirklin and Kary Vincent Jr. have limited experience, prompting coaches to move safety signee Kelvin Joseph to compete for the position.
The NCAA handed Fulton a two-year suspension in February 2017 for allegedly using another person’s urine as his own in an NCAA drug test; his attorney, Don Jackson, said Tuesday on WNXX-FM that he has requested an appeal hearing Aug. 9.
“As you all heard, his case is being reopened,” Orgeron said. “If FBS eligible, he could start for us. That would help us out if we could put Kristian at corner and perhaps move Kelvin Joseph back to safety. We’re going to have to play with that scenario as this whole thing plays out.”
“I think the initial decision was flawed based on limited information. The appeal was based on limited information. I believe we have been able to go through the expert witness the Fulton family retained and some of my own research (and) we have been able to find a good bit of information that will get a modification in this penalty.”
Jackson alleged there was a “very blatant breach” in the drug-testing protocol in Fulton’s case, namely not using a new container for the collection source “once it was clear there had been an effort to impact the integrity of the collection process.”
In the interview, Jackson did not actually state that it was Fulton who attempted to provide an alternative urine sample, a fact that was reported in a June 13 article on the case by SI.com. The story said on Feb. 2, 2017, at LSU's Broussard Hall, Jackson was observed by the test administrator pouring the contents of a small bottle into a beaker he was expected to fill with his own urine sample.
“There should have been a new container for the collection source,” Jackson said. “You can’t have a fraudulent sample in a collection source, pour it out, then have an athlete provide a new test sample into the exact same thing.
“There was a belief the young man engaged in improper conduct. That being the case, that didn’t eliminate the obligation of the test collector to conduct the test in accordance with NCAA drug-testing protocol.”