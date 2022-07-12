After Brian Kelly became LSU's head coach last winter, he and the new coaching staff retooled a roster that had gone 11-12 the previous two seasons.

The turnover created a lot of unknowns before spring practice. Having never seen these players up close and with plenty of new faces, the coaches wanted competition to dictate playing time. Theoretically, everyone had a chance to get on the field.

The spring revealed starters at some positions like safety and the defensive line. Even wide receiver had a clear surplus of quality options. Others remained unsettled heading into summer workouts, left to idle until the start of preseason camp in August.

LSU will have to identify those starts in the weeks before the season opener Sept. 4 against Florida State. Here are the five position groups must up for grabs when practice starts:

1. Quarterback

We’ll start with the most obvious one. LSU will have one of the most intriguing quarterback competitions in the country going on between sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, junior Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier. No one clearly separated themself during spring practice, so head coach Brian Kelly said LSU will run plays tailored to their different skill sets during preseason practice. The hope is someone will rise to the top with the chance to highlight what they do best.

2. Cornerback

After losing every starting cornerback during the offseason, LSU reloaded the room with transfers. It added Jarrick Bernard-Converse from Oklahoma State, Mekhi Garner from UL and Sevyn Banks from Ohio State. They’ll compete for two outside spots with Arkansas transfer Greg Brooks set at nickel safety.

It’ll be an interesting battle. While Bernard-Converse earned an All-Big 12 selection last year, he missed spring practice with a Jones fracture in his foot. Garner has upside — Kelly called him an “NFL player” — but he has to handle a higher level. Banks started at Ohio State before injury issues sidelined him. Kelly said LSU doctors cleared him.

3. Offensive line

True freshman Will Campbell proved himself at left tackle during spring practice, and unless something changes, he’ll be there in the season opener against Florida State. The other four positions on the offensive line aren’t as clear.

Coming out of spring ball, LSU had ETSU fifth-year transfer Tre’Mond Shorts at left guard, redshirt junior Charles Turner at center, redshirt sophomore FIU transfer Miles Fraizer at right guard and senior Cameron Wire at left tackle. But competition will stretch into preseason camp. Look for versatile junior Marlon Martinez, sophomore Garrett Dellinger, redshirt junior tackle Anthony Bradford and true freshman Emery Jones to push for those spots.

4. Inside linebacker

Junior Mike Jones Jr. and sophomore Greg Penn III spent the entire spring with the first-team defense while the rest of LSU’s inside linebackers rotated behind them. They haven’t secured the positions, though.

Micah Baskerville is an experienced, usually steady fifth-year senior who will be in the mix. And recently on WNXX,104.5-FM, defensive coordinator Matt House mentioned Virginia transfer West Weeks, South Carolina transfer Kolbe Fields, five-star freshman Harold Perkins and sixth-year senior Jared Small when talking about competition in the room. Regardless of who starts, LSU may rotate linebackers.

5. Kicker

LSU enjoyed the luxury of a reliable kicker the last four years with Cole Tracy and then Cade York. The position isn’t as certain this year. Nathan Dibert arrived this summer as the No. 2 kicker in the 2022 class and York’s heir apparent, but he’ll have to prove himself during preseason practice. LSU also has sophomore Ezekeal Mata, who made a 48-yard field goal during the spring game, and Northwestern transfer Trey Finison. Finison specialized in kickoffs as a freshman in 2019.