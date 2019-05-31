The number 352 has stayed in the back of Antoine Duplantis’ mind throughout his senior season, reminding him of a preseason goal but never outweighing what matters to him most: winning baseball games.
That number is the all-time LSU hits record, set in 1998 by former first baseman Eddy Furniss.
As LSU began play in the Baton Rouge regional Friday night against Stony Brook, Duplantis was four hits from passing Furniss.
“I know about it,” Duplantis said, “but at the same time, I'm going out there to play to win. That's how I want to go out.”
Duplantis began the season at 268 career hits, 84 behind Furniss, whose record also was the Southeastern Conference standard.
Duplantis and Mississippi State senior outfielder Jake Mangum began a chase for the record. When LSU played Mississippi State, Furniss drove about seven hours from his home in Texas to watch the series. He loved that someone, after more than two decades, would break his mark.
Mangum passed Furniss in late April, becoming the conference’s all-time hits leader, while Duplantis’ production lagged. His batting average dipped as low as .284. Still, Duplantis has a chance to set the LSU record.
Duplantis has heated up over the past month. Since May 5, he is batting .387 (24 for 62) with eight multi-hit games, reaching 349 career hits as regional play begins.
“Antoine's just been a remarkable player for us for four years,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “He's been one of my favorite players that I've ever coached.”
After the NCAA picked LSU to host this weekend at Alex Box Stadium, Mainieri texted Duplantis, telling him how happy he felt that Duplantis got to play again at home when LSU didn’t know its postseason fate before the SEC tournament.
“I am too,” Duplantis replied. “Now let's go win it.”
They didn’t mention Furniss’ record. They really didn’t have to. Duplantis has thought about it this season, but it has not consumed him. He told Mainieri a couple weeks ago he didn’t even believe the record was in his control.
“Once I hit the ball, I can't control what happens,” Duplantis said. “It almost feels like there's no pressure, because it almost feels like I can't really control it. I can only control going out there and play. If it happens, it happens.”
For LSU to advance past its regional this weekend, Mainieri said Duplantis will have to break the record. An essential part of the Tigers' lineup, the right fielder batted second for LSU against Stony Brook.
If the Tigers win their regional, they will play the winner of the Athens regional for a chance to go to the College World Series.
More than with a record, that’s how Duplantis wants to end his career at LSU.