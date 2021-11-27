To write Ed Orgeron's final chapter in Tiger Stadium, LSU called on a fellow Louisiana native who gave his head coach one last thrill in a book full of highs and lows.
Jena native Jaray Jenkins caught the game-winning touchdown pass with 20 seconds left on Saturday night to lift LSU to a dramatic 27-24 victory over Texas A&M.
The 28-yard catch capped what was easily a landmark night for Jenkins, who had career bests with eight and 169 yards to go along with two touchdowns.
Jenkins' first score was 45-yard touchdown on a deep ball from quarterback Max Johnson that put LSU up 10-0 early in the second quarter.
His previous career high was 85 yards, set in last year's season opener against Mississippi State.
Jenkins broke his leg during his senior season at Jena and started slowly at LSU, redshirting in 2018 and catching just five passes during the 2019 national championship season.
But even as his well-known teammates left the program (Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall) and this year's presumed leading receiver was hurt (Kayshon Boutte), Jenkins had been unable to break out.
That changed Saturday, when he beat Texas A&M cornerback Jaylon Jones down the left sideline and ran under a perfect deep ball from Johnson. He had three more catches and 83 yards by midway through the second quarter, then added two more first-down catches in the third quarter.
After that, he was quiet as LSU's offense struggled and A&M rallied to take a 24-20 lead. The Tigers gave up at least one sack on every fourth quarter drive. But when Johnson had time, he looked Jenkins' way.
That included the final touchdown, when Johnson dropped a pass in the bucket to Jenkins that sent Tiger Stadium into a frenzy.
Jenkins wasn't the only Louisiana native to help Orgeron win his final home game.
Trey Palmer, a former star at Kentwood, caught five passes for 64 yards. His 61-yard touchdown with 32 seconds left in the first half made it 17-7 LSU and eclipsed his previous career high of 54 yards on just one catch.
Jenkins and Palmer were both highly rated recruits who came to LSU a year apart. Since then, both have contributed inconsistently, flashing talent one week and then disappearing from the box score entirely the next.
Palmer, a former track star at Kentwood who also led the Kangaroos to the Class 1A football state title as a senior, is maybe best known at LSU for returning both a punt (against Northwestern State as a freshman) and a kickoff (against South Carolina last season) for touchdowns. He's the first LSU player to do that since Trindon Holliday from 2006-2009 and only the eighth ever, a list that includes Billy Cannon and Kevin Faulk.
But Palmer had contributed little on offense — just 394 career yards and two touchdowns, both early this season.
He added to that total just before halftime Saturday, when he took a tunnel screen from Johnson and used his track speed to race away from defenders, zooming to the right pylon past several Aggies who seemed to have an angle on him.