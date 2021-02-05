BR.lsugymnastics.010921 HS 2599.JPG
Buy Now

LSU sophomore Alyona Shchennikova performs her floor routine in the Tigers' season opener against Arkansas, Friday, January 8, 2021, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Riding a pair of impressive all-around performances from freshman Haleigh Bryant and sophomore Alyona Shchennikova, the No. 2-ranked LSU gymnastics team won 197.550-197.075 at No. 22 Auburn, setting up a No. 1 versus No. 2 showdown at home next Friday against Florida.

LSU improved to 4-0, 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference, besting their previous best score this season, a 197.275 Jan. 15 Arkansas.

LSU gymnasts set or tied 10 career or season highs against Auburn. That led to a 49.475 on uneven bars, the second-best score in the nation on that event this season.

Bryant won her third straight all-around title this season with a 39.550, but Shchennikova wasn’t far behind. The sophomore had a career high 9.90 to share the title on vault and added a career high 9.925 on floor.

Shchennikova shared first place on vault with Bryant and freshman Elena Arenas, along with Auburn’s Derrian Gobourne. Senior Sami Durante won uneven bars with a career high-tying 9.95.

The LSU-Florida meet is set for 6:15 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and will be televised on the SEC Network.

Email Scott Rabalais at srabalais@theadvocate.com

View comments