Riding a pair of impressive all-around performances from freshman Haleigh Bryant and sophomore Alyona Shchennikova, the No. 2-ranked LSU gymnastics team won 197.550-197.075 at No. 22 Auburn, setting up a No. 1 versus No. 2 showdown at home next Friday against Florida.
LSU improved to 4-0, 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference, besting their previous best score this season, a 197.275 Jan. 15 Arkansas.
LSU gymnasts set or tied 10 career or season highs against Auburn. That led to a 49.475 on uneven bars, the second-best score in the nation on that event this season.
Bryant won her third straight all-around title this season with a 39.550, but Shchennikova wasn’t far behind. The sophomore had a career high 9.90 to share the title on vault and added a career high 9.925 on floor.
Shchennikova shared first place on vault with Bryant and freshman Elena Arenas, along with Auburn’s Derrian Gobourne. Senior Sami Durante won uneven bars with a career high-tying 9.95.
The LSU-Florida meet is set for 6:15 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and will be televised on the SEC Network.