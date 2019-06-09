Austin, Texas — LSU freshman sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson outpaced the rest of the women’s 100-meter dash finals field to set a new collegiate record at the NCAA Track and Field Championships on Saturday.

She then nearly pulled off a Texas two-step but was beaten by a forehead in the 200 final just 50 minutes later.

In the 100, Richardson built on a strong start to pull ahead of the rest of the field by a few good paces en route to her record-setting 10.75 time. North Carolina A&T's Kayla White finished second at 10.95. Southern Cal's Twanesha Terry was third at 10.98.

Richardson broke former LSU star Dawn Sowell’s collegiate record of 10.78 that was set in 1989, and now the top three 100-meter sprinters in NCAA history have all been Lady Tigers — Richardson, Sowell and Aleia Hobbs (10.85).

“Knowing the kind of tradition LSU has in the women’s sprints, it’s kind of crazy to think I’m up there with the all-time greats,” Richardson said after her busy day on the track. “You see those names like Dawn Sowell, Kimberlyn Duncan, Aleia Hobbs and Mikiah Brisco, and to know that I’m in their presence is special."

Richardson's time is the ninth best in world history.

But the speedster from Dallas was not done there. Just 50 minutes after her record-setting run, she was back on the track to compete in the 200.

Richardson ran a personal-best 22.17 in the final but was beaten out on the lean at the finish line by Southern Cal's Anglerne Annelus. The final result had Annelus at 22.16.

With her gold in the 100, silver in the 200 and silver as the anchor of the Lady Tigers' 4x100 relay squad, Richardson contributed 20 points to LSU's overall effort in the meet.

The Lady Tigers finished with 43 points in the meet, good for third place in the team competition behind winner Arkansas (64) and runner-up Southern Cal (57). The bronze is LSU's best finish at the outdoor championships since 2011.

In the hurdles, LSU had two bronze showings with third-place finishes by Tonea Marshall (100m hurdles) and Brittley Humphrey (400m hurdles).

Jurnee Woodward added in three points with a sixth-place finish in the 400 hurdles, and Ersula Farrow was the final scorer for the Lady Tigers with two points in the 800 meter run.