One of the most decorated athletes in LSU history has one more award for her amazing career.
Former Tigers gymnast Sarah Finnegan was named Friday as the 2018-19 female winner of the James J. Corbett Award, according the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
The award, given annually to the state’s top male and female collegiate athletes, is run by the Greater New Orleans Sports Award Committee.
The men’s Corbett Award winner will be announced Saturday.
Finnegan becomes the 39th LSU athlete to win a Corbett Award but only the third gymnast, joining Susan Jackson in 2009-10 and Ashleigh Gnat in 2016-17.
A native of St. Louis, Finnegan compiled one of the greatest careers in LSU gymnastics history. She was a two-time NCAA champion on uneven bars (2017 and 2019), two-time Southeastern Conference gymnast of the year (she also won the SEC all-around title in 2018 and 2019 and is a 23-time All-American). In 2019, she won the AAI Award, given to the nation’s top senior gymnast and was Central Region gymnast of the year.
Finnegan won 95 of the 212 routines she competed in her during her career, including a school record 49 as a senior, with five SEC individual titles. She also set a school record for titles on balance beam with 27. Finnegan recorded six perfect 10s at LSU on bars, beam and floor, one of only two LSU gymnasts with perfect scores in three disciplines.
Finnegan, who is enrolled in occupational therapy school at Pace University in Pleasantville, New York, joins LSU greats Aaron Nola, Sam Burns, Leonard Fournette, Patrick Peterson, Seimone Augustus, Shaquille O’Neal, Todd Walker, Chris Jackson, and Pete Maravich as winners of the award. LSU track and field’s Mondo Duplantis and Aleia Hobbs won the awards last year.
The Allstate Sugar Bowl will host the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Banquet on Aug. 10 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Finnegan, LSU co-head coach D-D Breaux and other individuals and high school teams will be honored.