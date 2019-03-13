Demie Mainieri, a College Baseball Hall of Famer and the father of LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri, died Wednesday morning in Baton Rouge, LSU said.
The elder Mainieri, 90, was the first junior college coach to win 1,000 games. Mainieri coached for 30 seasons at Miami-Dade North Community College, winning 1,012 games. Thirty of his former players reached the Major Leagues. He won the 1964 junior college national championship.
Paul Mainieri has not yet decided if he will coach the LSU baseball game on Wednesday night, according to a team spokesman.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Before Paul Mainieri earned induction five years ago into the American Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, making him and Demie Mainieri the only father-son duo in the hall, he called Demie "my dad, my mentor and my best friend."
When Paul and Karen Mainieri married, Demie served as his son's best man.
“Obviously, he means everything to me," Paul Mainieri said when inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. "Not only was he a tremendous father to me and my four siblings as we grew up, he was a great mentor to me as I chose the coaching profession.
"He always emphasized to me that a coach was a teacher, first and foremost. He has been my most trusted counsel, and I lean on him very much.”