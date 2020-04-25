Rashard Lawrence knows a thing about big-time football in the state of Arizona, and he likes the food, too.

Lawrence was picked at No. 131 overall by the Arizona Cardinals, and has the distinction of being the 12th former Tigers player selected to tie the SEC record held by Alabama.

After LSU's victory in the 2020 SEC Championship in Atlanta, Lawrence said his preference for the College Football Playoff semifinals wasn't an opponent, but a trip to the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix -- because of the food.

The defensive lineman got a taste of the food one year earlier during LSU's trip to the Fiesta Bowl in 2019, a 40-32 LSU victory. It fueled him well, as Lawrence dominated with two sacks and four tackles to be named defensive MVP.

The 2020 Tigers ended up being slotted into the Peach Bowl back in Atlanta, where they dominated Oklahoma on their run to the title at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

He'll become a teammate of Isaiah Simmons, a star Clemson linebacker Lawrence had a big hand in defeating in the CFP title game. They'll play their home games in Glendale, just minutes outside of Phoenix.

The Monroe native was LSU's second former Tiger picked in Round 4 along with Saahdiq Charles, who went to the Redskins at No. 108 overall.

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper had this to say about Lawrence in the weeks leading up to the draft:

"I think when you look at LSU and I look at Rashard Lawrence. I mean, he’s the kind of guy in a rotation, I’d like to have him on my team. I think he’s a Day 3 type of guys, but I like some of the tape on him for a 310-pounder, he moves well. You’ve gotta have production behind the line of scrimmage. You’ve gotta get into the backfield some. But, to me, Lawrence is a guy that I would think about definitely on Day 3."

