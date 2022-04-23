They started putting the stage and flooring in Tiger Stadium for next Saturday’s Garth Brooks concert within hours after this Saturday’s LSU spring game wrapped up.
This is a place where work most definitely is in progress.
Brooks, veteran performer that he is, can be expected to put on a polished and professional show for the country music-loving crowd.
The LSU football team? Well, after a month of spring practice, it’s far from the kind of show you’d take on the road and hope to receive good reviews.
That’s to be expected. Saturday’s spring game was merely a way station on the road to the season opener Sept. 4 against Florida State in the Caesars Superdome.
That doesn’t mean mission unaccomplished Saturday, or anything unproductive about spring practice as a whole. There’s only so much time to get things done within the allowed parameters of 15 spring practices. But first-year coach Brian Kelly, who has little if any motivation to sugar coat things going into his first season at LSU, sounded satisfied with how far his Tigers have come before having to put away the helmets and pads until August.
“When you step back and look at it, I feel really good about where we are in our evaluation process moving forward,” Kelly said. “That's what you want going through the spring.”
Not that he was happy about everything Saturday. LSU’s offensive players apparently needed a little attitude adjustment at halftime to get, in “Cool Hand Luke” parlance, their minds right (the result was a slim 31-28 halftime lead for the offense that became a 59-31 runaway). The defense, which was only playing one coverage and two base fronts, got tuckered out by the end. And there were too many penalties (five total that were called) to suit Kelly’s exacting standards.
The ultimate question, of course, was this: Taking in the spring in total, how does LSU’s new coach feel about his chances to field a competitive football team this fall?
On that point, Kelly was adamant.
“It's going to be a competitive football team,” he said. “We have some holes, and those holes need to be addressed. I'll get a deeper dive on this over the next couple of days. I always try to get through the spring and know my weaknesses because I don't want any surprises as I go into camp.”
He liked how hard LSU’s running backs ran the ball. He liked the receivers’ ability to track down the football, even without star wideout Kayshon Boutte having taken even one rep this spring because of his ankle injury.
He saw some promise out of the tight ends, who have been previously labeled a problem group. He liked the way the offensive line righted the ship against a defensive front that he knows “is really, really good.” And he liked that LSU’s safeties tackled better than they have earlier this spring.”
“So that's kind of a synopsis,” Kelly said. “I don't know how many wins that equals, but that makes us more competitive.”
As expected, Kelly didn’t declare a winner of LSU’s quarterback derby. Just the opposite. He suggested Saturday’s results may have left battle to be LSU’s starter even cloudier than before. Asked if he would be open to playing two quarterbacks, Kelly’s shoulders slumped for melodramatic affect and put his head in his hands.
“Nightmares,” Kelly said. “Nightmares.
“I've played two, yes. I think (against) LSU when I was at Notre Dame in the Music City Bowl, I played two. It's not easy. It has to be a situation where you have to do it. I would much rather just play one quarterback and try to fit the offense to their traits over somebody else. The two-quarterback situation is so difficult to manage.”
So managing that critical position, the sifting and sorting, will have to be done over the summer and into fall practice in August. Of the three prime candidates — Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier and former Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels — I thought by plain eye test Nussmeier looked the absolute best. Daniels threw the ball least effectively of the three but gives LSU the best dimension of a run-pass threat — he was credited for 21 net yards on seven carries but likely would have had much more in a real game.
Perhaps its long-term familiarity, but Brennan seems to give LSU the best blend of arm, leadership and decent mobility. But if any of the three takes the first snap against the Seminoles — I’m leaving out freshman Walker Howard because it’s impossible to see starting him over three experienced guys — I won’t be entirely surprised.
Maybe let’s see which quarterback can best handle backup vocals behind Garth Brooks next Saturday and go from there.