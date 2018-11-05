Some questions amid the rubble of LSU’s 29-0 loss Saturday to No. 1 Alabama:

Was it talent or scheme that was LSU’s undoing against the Crimson Tide? As usual, the truth lies somewhere in the middle. Alabama was more talented. Alabama is more talented than anyone. The recruiting website 247Sports.com rated Bama’s recruiting classes No. 1 for seven straight years before it finished fifth in 2018 (one guess who is No. 1 for 2019). LSU has some of the nation’s best talent, but not quite to Alabama’s level.

The biggest difference was, of course, at quarterback. Alabama has the almost certain Heisman Trophy winner in Tua Tagovailoa while LSU has Joe Burrow. Don’t misunderstand: LSU did well to get Burrow to transfer from Ohio State and would not be 7-2 and still in the top 10 without him. But he has thrown six touchdown passes this season, none since September. That’s not going to beat Alabama.

Then there is scheme. Somehow, Nick Saban keeps retooling his coaching staff and his program remains par excellence. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he and his staff have to coach better and his players have to execute better, but Orgeron leaned toward pinning the blame on his players after the game and in Monday’s weekly news conference, something that chafed several players who posted — then took down — gripes on social media. Candid is good, but sometimes O is too candid for his own good.

Yes, Alabama has a fantastic defense. But LSU ranks 103rd nationally in total offense (out of 129 FBS teams), 103rd in passing offense, 116th in passing efficiency, 94th in third-down conversions and 82nd in scoring offense, and that isn’t all because of Bama. LSU had a chance to score 10 garbage-time points Saturday, but Cole Tracy missed just his third field goal of 2018 and Burrow was intercepted in the end zone. Still, LSU has to improve its scheme. Does that mean a change at offensive coordinator? Did Steve Ensminger (whose offense was shut out against Alabama in 2016) even want to be LSU’s play caller beyond this season? All questions to be answered in the long term.

What does it take to beat Alabama? Since beating LSU in the 2012 BCS championship game, Alabama has lost eight times. In most of those games, it has taken a dynamic passing and/or dual-threat quarterback to lead the way: Johnny Manziel for Texas A&M in 2012, Chad Kelly for Ole Miss in 2014, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson in the 2017 CFP championship game. Heck, even Jarrett Stidham threw for 237 yards and ran for a touchdown when Auburn beat Alabama in last year’s Iron Bowl.

LSU also needs to be better on both lines, as Orgeron said. The Tigers have been without their best offensive lineman, Ed Ingram, the entire season, and lost their best edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson to a knee injury in Week 1. Pure drop-back passers are sitting ducks for Bama’s front seven. You need someone who at least gives the threat of running, which Burrow does.

LSU has a commitment for 2018-19 from four-star dual-threat quarterback Peter Parrish, interestingly enough from Phenix City, Alabama (no, Bama didn’t offer him but Florida, Mississippi State and Missouri did). It would appear a player like Parrish is a step in the right direction, but he probably won’t be ready to start until 2020, if then.

How long it will take LSU to beat Alabama again? Well, how long will Saban be Alabama’s coach?

If LSU isn’t beating Alabama on a regular basis, or at all, neither is anyone else. From the looks of the Crimson Tide on Saturday, maybe Clemson can give Bama a game in the CFP, but that’s about it.

Saban is the best college football coach. Ever. But though he shows no signs of retiring soon — or returning to the NFL — he just turned 67. While it is nearly impossible to beat Saban, it is totally impossible to beat Father Time.

Saban can not coach forever, and though there are probably plenty of Alabama diehards who believe they will be able to snap their fingers and have Clemson’s Dabo Swinney come running home, it isn’t always that simple. Being the man following The Man is a frightening prospect.

The one cold comfort for LSU is Saban will be gone one day, and Alabama will be hard-pressed to replace him with anyone as successful. That successor likely will go 9-3 one year, and Alabama fans will ask, “Nine-and-three? Three what? We’ve gotta get rid of this guy.”

Is LSU’s season over? Hardly. Remember, the Tigers were picked to finish fifth in the SEC West. LSU will be favored to finish 10-2, though a closing victory at 5-4 Texas A&M will be a challenge. Still, if LSU can do it, a 10-2 Tigers team would be bound for a New Year’s Six bowl, either the Sugar, Peach or Fiesta. Were LSU to do that, wind up with its most prestigious bowl destination since that 2012 BCS final, it would be a remarkable season for the Tigers and Orgeron, and evidence of the program making progress in the face of difficult personnel issues and a really difficult schedule.

Progress, of course, does not mean catching up with Alabama is any closer at hand. That should be LSU’s ultimate goal, though not its only measuring stick.