Kristian Fulton's football fate will likely be decided this week.

The NCAA will hold a teleconference hearing Thursday afternoon on the LSU cornerback's appeal of his two-year suspension for tampering with a drug test in February 2017.

Don Jackson, a Montgomery, Alabama-based attorney, said he expects a decision on Fulton's case Thursday or Friday at the latest.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said after practice Wednesday that Fulton, the nation's No. 1-rated cornerback prospect coming out of Archbishop Rummel in 2016, has been practicing with the first- and second-team units throughout preseason camp, raising the possibility he would start opposite preseason All-American Greedy Williams if cleared.

Williams said this week he believed Fulton would be one of the nation's "top five" cornerbacks if allowed to play.

Jackson said the hearing will focus on claims that the NCAA sample collector, Jason Shoemaker, "breached NCAA drug testing protocol," and that Fulton was suspended based on NCAA drug-testing Bylaw 3.4, which "essentially regulates the identical conduct" as Bylaw 3.3.

Bylaw 3.3 covers athletes that attempt "to alter the integrity of the collection process," which results in a one-year suspension, and bylaw 3.4 covers athletes who are "involved in a case of clearly observed tampering with an NCAA drug-test sample."

LSU CB Kristian Fulton's NCAA hearing on Thursday, attorney says; decision possible this week The NCAA's decision regarding LSU junior cornerback Kristian Fulton's status could come as early as Thursday night or Friday morning, the Fult…