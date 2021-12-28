The Advocate's 2022 SEC preview: the race for the league crown, top players and must-see TV games (NET rankings though games of Dec. 27; ESPN bracketology as of Dec. 24, CBS Sports as of Dec. 10)
Team capsules
ALABAMA
Coach: Nate Oats (3rd season)
Record: 9-3
Players to watch: G Jaden Shackelford, G Jahvon Quinerly, G Keon Ellis
Best win: Defeated Gonzaga 91-82
Worst loss: Lost to Iona 72-68
NET rank: 24
Bracketology: ESPN (No. 5 South), CBS Sports (No. 1 Midwest)
ARKANSAS
Coach: Eric Musselman (3rd season)
Record: 10-2
Players to watch: G JD Notae, G Davonte Davis, G Au'Diese Toney
Best win: Defeated Kansas State 72-64
Worst loss: Lost to Hofstra 89-71
NET rank: 90
Bracketology: ESPN (No. 9 Midwest), CBS Sports (No. 8 West)
AUBURN
Coach: Bruce Pearl (8th season)
Record: 11-1
Players to watch: F Jabari Smith, G Allen Flanigan, C/F Walker Kessler
Best win: Defeated Loyola Chicago 62-53
Worst loss: Lost to Connecticut 115-109, (2 OT)
NET rank: 10
Bracketology: ESPN (No. 5 West), CBS Sports (No. 5 South)
FLORIDA
Coach: Mike White (7th season)
Record: 9-3
Players to watch: F Colin Castleton, G Tyree Appleby, G Anthony Duruji
Best win: Defeated Ohio State 71-68
Worst loss: Lost to Texas Southern 69-54
NET rank: 53
Bracketology: ESPN (No. 10 West), CBS Sports (No. 10 Midwest)
GEORGIA
Coach: Tom Crean (4th season)
Record: 5-7
Players to watch: F Braelen Bridges, G Aaron Cook, G Kario Oquendo
Best win: Defeated Memphis 82-79
Worst loss: Lost to East Tennessee State 86-84
NET rank: 208
Bracketology: Not listed
KENTUCKY
Coach: John Calipari (13th season)
Record: 9-2
Players to watch: F Oscar Tshiebwe, G TyTy Washington, G Sahvir Wheeler
Best win: Defeated North Carolina 98-69
Worst loss: Lost to Notre Dame 66-62
NET rank: 23
Bracketology: ESPN (No. 4 Midwest), CBS Sports (First Four out)
LSU
Coach: Will Wade (5th season)
Record: 12-0
Players to watch: F Tari Eason, F Darius Days, G Xavier Pinson
Best win: Defeated Wake Forest 75-61
Worst loss: NA
NET rank: 3
Bracketology: ESPN (No. 4 East), CBS Sports (No. 4 East
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Coach: Ben Howland (7th season)
Record: 9-3
Players to watch: G Iverson Molinar, F Garrison Brooks, F D.J. Jeffries
Best win: Defeated Richmond 82-71
Worst loss: Lost to Minnesota 81-76
NET rank: 41
Bracketology: ESPN (No. 11 Midwest/First Four)
MISSOURI
Coach: Cuonzo Martin (5th season)
Record: 6-6
Players to watch: F Kobe Brown, G Javon Pickett, G Amari Davis
Best win: Defeated Utah 83-75
Worst loss: Lost to UM-Kansas City 80-66
NET rank: 235
Bracketology: Not listed
OLE MISS
Coach: Kermit Davis (4th season)
Record: 8-4
Players to watch: G Jarkel Joiner, C Nysier Brooks, G Daeshun Ruffin
Best win: Defeated Memphis 67-63
Worst loss: Lost to Samford 75-73
NET rank: 131
Bracketology: Not listed
SOUTH CAROLINA
Coach: Frank Martin (10th season)
Record: 9-3
Players to watch: G Jermaine Couisnard, F/C Wildens Leveque, G Erik Stevenson
Best win: Defeated Florida State 66-65
Worst loss: Lost to Coastal Carolina 80-56
NET rank: 105
Bracketology: Not listed
TENNESSEE
Coach: Rick Barnes (7th season)
Record: 9-2
Players to watch: G Kennedy Chandler, G Santiago Vescovi, F John Fulkerson
Best win: Defeated Arizona 77-73
Worst loss: Lost to Texas Tech 57-52 (OT)
NET rank: 8
Bracketology: ESPN (No. 3 South), CBS Sports (No. 4 West)
TEXAS A&M
Coach: Buzz Williams (3rd season)
Record: 10-2
Players to watch: G Quenton Jackson, F Henry Coleman, G Marcus Williams
Best win: Defeated Notre Dame 73-67
Worst loss: Lost to TCU 68-64
NET rank: 66
Bracketology: Not listed
VANDERBILT
Coach: Jerry Stackhouse (3rd season)
Record: 8-4
Players to watch: G Scotty Pippen Jr., G/F Jordan Wright, F Myles Stute
Best win: Defeated BYU 69-67
Worst loss: Lost to Temple 73-68 (OT)
NET rank: 84
Bracketology: Not listed
Note: The NET ranking is the NCAA Evaluation Tool, which is a means of sizing up teams for postseason play. The NET relies on game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and quality of wins and losses.
Five players to watch
(listed alphabetically)
Colin Castleton, Florida
Forward, 6-11, Senior
In a league dominated by guards and forwards, Castleton has become a star in the middle in averaging 14.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks so far.
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Guard, 6-0, Freshman
Ranked ninth in the 2021 class, Chandler is expected to be a first-round NBA pick. He hasn't disappointed in averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals.
Tari Eason, LSU
Forward, 6-8, Sophomore
High-energy Cincinnati transfer comes off the bench early and has made a huge difference on both ends of the floor with 16.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
Jabari Smith, Auburn
Forward, 6-10, Freshman
The No. 7 player in the 2021 class, Smith is a good bet to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. He's averaging 16.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Forward, 6-9, Junior
Has been a major force with 16.1 points and an astounding 15.5 rebounds per game. He's had 10 double-digit rebound games with two of 20 and one of 28.
Five games to watch
LSU at Auburn
Dec. 29, 6 p.m., ESPN2
It doesn't take long for the SEC to dial up a huge game with two of the nation's top defenses slugging it out.
Tennessee at Kentucky
Jan. 15, Noon, ESPN
You never know what you will get when these two rivals meet. Last season, they won on each other's court.
LSU at Kentucky
Feb. 23, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
The Tigers have the talent to give the SEC preseason favorites a tussle. But can they handle Rupp Arena?
Auburn at Tennessee
Feb. 26, TBA, ESPN/ESPN2
Bruce Pearl returns to his his old stomping grounds seeking a sixth consecutive win against the Volunteers.
Alabama at LSU
March 5, 11 a.m., CBS
This rematch of their thrilling SEC tournament title game in March could determine the regular-season champion.