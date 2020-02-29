Patrick Queen might have solidified his status as a first-round draft pick on Saturday.
The LSU linebacker blew scouts away with his fast 40-yard dash time of 4.50 seconds. That was good enough for the fourth best time of the combine among linebackers, falling just behind Colorado's Davion Taylor (4.49 seconds) and Mississippi State's Willie Gay Jr. (4.46 seconds).
Clemson's Isaiah Simmons ran the fastest 40-yard dash time for linebackers at 4.39 seconds.
Queen also had a strong showing in the other drills he participated in, posting the 14th-best bench press, 11th-best vertical jump and 8th-best broad jump marks.
COMBINE MEASUREMENTS/RESULTS
- Age: 20 (junior)
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 229 pounds
- Arms: 31 5/8"
- Hands: 10"
- 40-yard dash: 4.50 seconds (4)
- Bench press: 18 reps (T-14)
- Vertical jump: 35 inches (T-11)
- Broad jump: 125 inches (8)
- 3-cone: DNP
- 20-yard shuttle: DNP
- 60-yard shuttle: DNP
- Prospect grade: 6.72 (year 1 quality starter)
LSU HIGHLIGHTS
Queen bided his time behind Devin White before once again having to battle for a starting job behind Michael Divinity in 2019. By mid-season, Queen was one of the LSU defense's biggest playmakers, recording a game-changing interception against Alabama that led to a touchdown. A consistent member of Dave Aranda's pass-rush packages, Queen recorded 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and forced a fumble last season.
EXPERT QUOTES
Mel Kiper: "This is a guy, if you talk about improvement, and Dave Aranda touched on this: he was the most improved player on a talent-laden defense. He was a key entity in their ability to win a championship, because he made some critical plays. The improvement, as I said, going into the year, he had 40 tackles two years ago. So he goes from being a guy who was maybe eighth on the tackle chart to being a guy who was all over the field making plays. I think Patrick Queen, if he tests well, will not be there for Baltimore. If he tests just OK to average to take good, there’s a possibility he could. If he’s off the charts and has a great workout, he’s gone.”
Ric Serritella: "With an outstanding flexibility to redirect in space, Queen is able to make some plays in pursuit that are just not ordinary for the position he plays. Able to roam sideline to sideline, Queen will become one of the more athletic second level defenders the moment he steps foot onto an NFL field. Quick and willing to diagnose, he has no problem mixing it up in between the tackles. In pass coverage, Queen shows ability to do some nice things in man coverage. ... Queen is currently a bit of a projection. There will need to be early attention to the finer details of playing the linebacker position. With his combination of athletic ability, aggressiveness and notable potential, Queen possesses tremendous upside and could hear his name called on Day One."
Draft projection: Round 1, No. 28, Baltimore Ravens (Kiper)
The Advocate's Brooks Kubena contributed to this report