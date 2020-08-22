Morgan Degruise walked through the concourse at halftime of the 2020 national championship game looking for a ticket.
Degruise owned a paper ticket from almost every game of LSU’s undefeated season, but he entered the stadium using a digital version issued by the College Football Playoff. Degruise wanted a hard copy.
Degruise, 25, noticed Clemson fans with tickets and offered them a deal: If Clemson won, Degruise said he would pay them $50. If LSU won, they would give Degruise their ticket, the physical copy proving he attended the game.
Degruise exchanged phone numbers. He hoped one of the fans would call him later.
“I didn't get many calls back from those people,” Degruise said. “At the time, they all agreed to it because they thought Clemson was going to win.”
When LSU led 42-25 early in the fourth quarter, Degruise received a phone call from a Clemson fan. They met inside Mercedes-Benz Superdome as LSU approached its fourth national championship. The Clemson fan handed him two tickets, and Degruise protected them until he got home, later adding the tickets to a shadow box filled with about 50 other stubs.
“The tickets are a piece of that history,” Degruise said.
Paper tickets have faded from our lives over the last two decades, replaced by digital versions and QR codes. This year, they will slip further into the past. LSU will exclusively use mobile tickets for the 2020 season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, eliminating physical season ticket books and print-at-home copies that often become keepsakes.
LSU had moved toward a completely digital system in recent years, but the pandemic required a full transition. Every ticket, including ones bought on the secondary market, must be scanned on a mobile phone this fall. LSU encouraged fans to download tickets before they reached the stadium. Other Southeastern Conference schools announced similar plans.
The coronavirus pandemic made printing tickets difficult because games have been adjusted and canceled. Mobile tickets provided faster delivery, reduced contact and increased flexibility with Tigers Stadium’s capacity still undetermined. They also made it easier for LSU to change seat locations and edit schedules. The school needed months to print ticket booklets. It can send digital copies within minutes.
“We're going to have to change people's seats around,” said Brian Broussard, LSU’s associate athletic director of ticket sales and operations, “so in order to do all that, we need flexibility in terms of the time that it takes to get tickets printed.”
Even before LSU’s announcement, those hard tickets had become relics of the digital age. The NFL implemented a mobile system in 2018. Most fans have kept tickets on their phones for years. Mobile ticketing promises security and convenience, but something gets lost with the disappearance of paper tickets. They once gave access then became keepsakes, filling drawers and bags in homes across the country. Fans made sure not to break the perforated edges.
Before barcodes and digital scans, paper tickets were the only way to get past a turnstile. In the 1950s, Johnny Schittone attended LSU football games with his dad. After Schittone's dad locked the doors to his grocery store on Saturday evenings, they drove down River Road to Tiger Stadium for night games.
“They're like gold,” Schittone said, chuckling, “so he would hold the ticket.”
Schittone, now 71, has kept about 70 tickets from his lifetime. He held onto ones from significant games, like USC in 1979 and the 2012 national championship against Alabama. He stored them all in a drawer in his dresser.
The tickets have left behind memories more than anything else. One ticket reminded Schittone of blue skies in North Carolina. Another of watching an LSU-Ole Miss game with a friend from the Air Force. Looking at tickets years later brought back highlights of the game, thoughts of loved ones and feelings of nostalgia.
“You may not take a picture at each game,” LSU season-ticket holder Brian Falgoust said, “but you always went home with a ticket.”
Tickets turned into collectible items and became more valuable as time passed. Certification services rate tickets on a 1-10 scale based on their condition and significance, which influences the price at auction. Some tickets go for $6. Another listed on eBay reached $375. One seller offered the 2020 national championship ticket for $100.
While fans from a younger generation have grown up around digital tickets and print-at-home versions hardly worth a souvenir, some of them still keep the hard copies. Their tickets sometimes showed up as presents on birthdays and Christmas morning, bits of gold for a child who hoped to see a game.
When LSU reached the national championship game in 2007, Shane Martin’s family gave him a ticket for Christmas. He ran hugged his uncle, his mom and his grandfather, feeling more excited than he could ever remember. They held onto the ticket so Martin didn’t accidentally rip it in half.
Martin, 23, has kept almost every ticket from the past six seasons. He owns a couple hundred now, storing them inside a brown scrapbook with clear pages. Whenever Martin flips through his collection, he thinks about tailgates, sitting with his family and highlights from the games.
“It's the physical thing that connects you to the memory,” Martin said.
Martin kept every ticket from LSU’s 2019 season, later attaching them to a cork board in his room. He felt upset when the national championship issued digital tickets. He wanted tangible proof he had watched LSU complete a perfect season, a memento to show years later. He searched for physical versions on eBay.
In early April, Martin received a package in the mail. LSU had sent hard copies of the national championship ticket to those who attended the game. Martin’s uncle mailed one to him. Martin slipped the ticket into a Ziploc bag. He stored it on his bedside table. Whenever Martin sees the ticket, he thinks about watching the game with his grandfather.
“The season was incredible, but it's more than cheering on LSU,” Martin said. “It's sharing that experience with your close family members.”
LSU had already moved toward a digital system over the past 15 years. The school stopped ripping ticket stubs in 2005, opting instead to scan digital bar codes, and it accepted mobile versions once smartphones offered the capability.
LSU used mobile tickets during the 2019 College Football Playoff, providing a glimpse of what to expect this season. The system improved turnaround times and reduced delivery issues for the school. LSU may offer hard copies again once the pandemic ends, but public health recommendations necessitated mobile ticketing.
“I think we will still offer a paper option in the future, once we're clear (of the coronavirus),” Broussard said. “I don't know a timetable for that, but we would like to have both options available to fans.”
Some fans struggled with mobile tickets during the postseason, and they worried about their phones running out of battery or technological issues outside Tiger Stadium.
Falgoust, 58, considered himself technologically literate, but he had to call a customer service line before the SEC championship. His wife downloaded their tickets onto her iPhone for the playoff games.
“I anticipate some problems,” Falgoust said. “There's something about the ease of selling and buying and exchanging tickets with that hard ticket and cash.”
During the first weeks of stay-at-home orders in late March, Falgoust sifted through bags filled with loose tickets. A longtime season-ticket holder in four LSU sports, he started keeping LSU baseball and football stubs the last seven years.
Falgoust organized the tickets by sport and chronological order. He held the stacks together with binder clips. Falgoust stored the tickets in large, clear Ziploc bags along with newspaper clippings, programs and box scores. He stashed them on the top shelf of a closet.
One day, Falgoust hopes his two sons keep the growing ticket collection. Falgoust began taking his sons to LSU road games during their childhood. Now 28 and 31 years old, they still attend games as a family. Falgoust wants his boys to hold onto those tickets, a lasting reminder of the games they watched with their dad.
“They know when I'm gone,” Falgoust said, “they can't throw these away.”