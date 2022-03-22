LSU begins spring practice Thursday with a lot of new faces, plenty of questions that need to be answered and the hope that a different regime can lift the team back to the upper echelon of college football.

It’s the first spring under coach Brian Kelly, who made an unprecedented move from Notre Dame. He’ll have 15 practices to build the foundation of this LSU team, one that’s difficult to project so soon and after so much change.

Not only did Kelly bring in nine new coaches and overhaul the personnel department, his staff added 14 players from the transfer portal to reconstruct a depleted team. The Tigers’ roster now looks much different than it did at the Texas Bowl, a low point for a proud program that has gone 11-12 over the last two years.

As practice gets underway, here are five areas we’ll track closest through the spring game April 23.

Quarterback competition

When Myles Brennan pulled his name from the transfer portal in December to play a sixth season at LSU, many assumed he had an inside track to the job. After all, Brennan said he wanted to start somewhere with his final year of eligibility to show he could play in the NFL.

But last month, LSU signed Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels, adding more competition to the room. Daniels threw for 6,024 yards and 32 touchdowns over the last three seasons. He also rushed for 1,288 yards and 16 scores, and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock likes having a dual-threat option.

The two of them will compete throughout the spring. LSU also has redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, who will push for more reps, and early enrollee Walker Howard, a top 100 recruit willing to redshirt if necessary.

Offensive line development

The most crucial area of improvement this spring. LSU wants to build its offense behind a physical offensive line, and every spot looks wide open after the departures of four starters. The only returning starter, left tackle Cam Wire, struggled to remain healthy last year, playing in seven games.

“We're starting from ground zero,” offensive line coach Brad Davis said last month.

In an effort to rebuild the group, LSU added ETSU transfer Tre’Mond Shorts and FIU tackle Miles Frazier, a freshman All-American last season. Shorts, who has one more year of eligibility, will play guard. Davis loved his effort on film.

Even if the transfers take two spots, LSU needs young players such as Marlon Martinez and Garrett Dellinger to develop into reliable starters.

Can they continue to improve? Can someone step up at center? Davis is cross-training half of the linemen to find out. If not, LSU may need to look in the transfer portal again after spring practice.

Any answers at cornerback?

During the offseason, LSU essentially lost four starting cornerbacks. Derek Stingley Jr. left for the NFL, Eli Ricks transferred to Alabama, Cordale Flott turned pro and Dwight McGlothern transferred to Arkansas, leaving the team precariously thin at corner.

LSU addressed the position by adding Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Arkansas defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. and UL corner Mekhi Garner through the transfer portal. It also signed three incoming freshmen, but they won’t arrive until this summer.

Listed as a nickel safety, Brooks could give redshirt freshman Sage Ryan the chance to further develop. Ryan played well in limited action, but he missed most of his freshman year with an injury.

Bernard-Converse and Garner signed as true outside corners. Bernard-Converse, an All-Big 12 selection, has the experience to start right away. LSU may need Garner to do the same, but he has to prove he can play in the SEC. Rising sophomore Damarius McGhee and redshirt junior Raydarious Jones might push for the spot.

LSU could also consider moving one of its safeties. The Tigers have depth there after signing Arkansas transfer Joe Foucha, and while rising senior Jay Ward broke out last season, he has experience at cornerback.

Schemes on both sides

Denbrock and defensive coordinator Matt House didn’t share many specifics on their respective schemes when they spoke last month. They both hoped to be multiple, a common dream for coaches, but they were also vague because they needed to see LSU's players this spring.

House, in particular, has a lot to work with on the defensive front. Edge rusher BJ Ojulari might have the build to play outside linebacker in a 3-4. Maason Smith can handle multiple spots on the line. Jaquelin Roy, Jacobian Guillory and Missouri transfer Mekhi Wingo are unproven tackles. Defensive end Ali Gaye returned from shoulder surgery.

How will House position them and a group of linebackers with one returning starter? And how does he shape a secondary strong at safety? He may learn through the month ahead.

On the offensive side, Denbrock indicated he’ll blend the offense he used at Cincinnati and the one Kelly deployed at Notre Dame. That suggests a pro-style approach with a physical run game, play-action passes and the ability to spread out. But again, he wanted to see the personnel up close.

Which transfers stand out?

We’ve mentioned a lot of the transfers already, but it’s worth discussing them again. The Tigers signed 14 so far, giving them the No. 3 transfer class in the country behind Ole Miss and Southern Cal, according to 247 Sports.

LSU won't always use this approach under Kelly, who prefers to build teams through traditional signing classes, but it needed to inject the roster with experience, depth and competition.

In addition to the transfers named so far, LSU signed UL wide receiver Kyren Lacy, Virginia linebacker West Weeks, South Carolina linebacker Kolbe Fields, East Carolina long snapper Slade Roy, Penn State running back Noah Cain and Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett. Cain and Bramblett will join the team this summer.

LSU needs a lot of those transfers to contribute, especially the ones with experience. How they perform will go a long way in determining the outcome of the 2022 season.