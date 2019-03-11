LSU baseball's position in the polls did not change much following two wins over unranked Cal last weekend.

Here are the latest rankings. LSU's previous ranking is in parentheses.

— Baseball America: 11 (10)

— D1 Baseball: 13 (13)

— Perfect Game: 14 (14)

There are two polls yet to be updated.

The Tigers have games against Northwestern State (Tuesday) and Texas Southern (Wednesday) before hosting Kentucky for the first Southeastern Conference series of the year. None of LSU's opponents this week are ranked.