Will Stout, whose hype videos last season about LSU football attracted millions of viewers and became must-watch material for fans, announced Wednesday that he's leaving LSU for the University of Southern California.
Stout will be the assistant director of football video production at USC, the school announced.
Jacob Brown, who teamed with Stout on videos, is also headed to Southern Cal and will be director of football video production.
"I told myself many many years ago, as far back as I can remember, that I would end up in Los Angeles one day," Stout said in a note published on Twitter. "It's always been my dream, and it's something that I've always looked forward to and worked for."
Stout said he'll finish the work toward his degree at USC.
"To LSU, Baton Rouge and all of Louisiana, I can't thank you enough," said Stout, who prepped at Catholic High in Baton Rouge.
Hype video for tonight’s NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME. What many don’t know is @LSUfootball’s head coach @Coach_EdOrgeron was my defensive line coach and early mentor at University of Miami 🙌🏾— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 13, 2020
He taught me a lot - lessons that I’d finally understand years later as a man. #LetsGeaux pic.twitter.com/17TUioC8wK
Stout's eye-popping videos became more popular as LSU's national championship season played out.
His videos were narrated by celebrities like actor and pro wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, country music artist Tim McGraw, actor Anthony Mackie, actor John Goodman and former LSU football players Glenn Dorsey, Bert Jones, Tyrann Mathieu, Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears.
Stout produced more than 20 hype videos last season. You can watch them here.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story said Stout was headed to USC as director of football video production. Stout will be assistant director of football video production.