The Advocate's Scott Rabalais is a member of the 2018 Associated Press college football poll voting panel. Here is his ballot after Week 9:
Rank Team Previous
1. Alabama (9-0) 1
2. Clemson (9-0) 2
3. Notre Dame (9-0) 4
4. Michigan (8-1) 5
5. Georgia (8-1) 6
6. Oklahoma (8-1) 7
7. West Virginia (7-1) 10
8. Washington St. (8-1) 11
9. LSU (7-2) 3
10. Ohio State (8-1) 9
11. UCF (8-0) 8
12. Kentucky (7-2) 12
13. Texas (6-3) 15
14. Penn State (6-3) 12
15. Florida (6-3) 14
16. Miss. State (6-3) NR
17. Utah State (8-1) 20
18. Syracuse (7-2) NR
19. Boston College (7-2) NR
20. Fresno State (8-1) 22
21. Washington (6-3) 25
22. Iowa State (5-3) NR
23. Michigan State (6-3) NR
24. Cincinnati (8-1) NR
25. Auburn (6-3) NR
Dropped out: No. 16 Utah (6-3), No. 17 Houston (7-2), No. 18 Northwestern (5-4), No. 19 Oklahoma State (5-4), No. 21 Iowa (6-3), No. 23 South Florida (7-2), No. 24 Texas A&M (5-4).