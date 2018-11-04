lsualabamafootball2295.110418 bf
The Advocate's Scott Rabalais is a member of the 2018 Associated Press college football poll voting panel. Here is his ballot after Week 9:

Rank Team Previous

1. Alabama (9-0) 1

2. Clemson (9-0) 2

3. Notre Dame (9-0) 4

4. Michigan (8-1) 5

5. Georgia (8-1) 6

6. Oklahoma (8-1) 7

7. West Virginia (7-1) 10

8. Washington St. (8-1) 11

9. LSU (7-2) 3

10. Ohio State (8-1) 9

11. UCF (8-0) 8

12. Kentucky (7-2) 12

13. Texas (6-3) 15

14. Penn State (6-3) 12

15. Florida (6-3) 14

16. Miss. State (6-3) NR

17. Utah State (8-1) 20

18. Syracuse (7-2) NR

19. Boston College (7-2) NR

20. Fresno State (8-1) 22

21. Washington (6-3) 25

22. Iowa State (5-3) NR

23. Michigan State (6-3) NR

24. Cincinnati (8-1) NR

25. Auburn (6-3) NR

Dropped out: No. 16 Utah (6-3), No. 17 Houston (7-2), No. 18 Northwestern (5-4), No. 19 Oklahoma State (5-4), No. 21 Iowa (6-3), No. 23 South Florida (7-2), No. 24 Texas A&M (5-4).

